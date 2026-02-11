Cam Newton Weighs in on Stefon Diggs-Cardi B Split Rumors: ‘Is This Their First Breakup?’

Between his uninspiring performance at Super Bowl LX and his upcoming court date about his felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s had a worse start than Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, for the 32-year-old wide receiver, this misfortune hasn’t stopped there.

Advertisement

Just before Diggs’ long-awaited Super Bowl debut, rumors about veteran wideout and his now believed-to-be former girlfriend, Cardi B, began to swirl after fans had noticed that the star-powered couple had unfollowed one another on Instagram. Although, according to Cam Newton, it is worth asking, “Is this their first breakup?”

“Anybody in a real serious relationship knows that the first time you break up with somebody, it doesn’t count,” the former Carolina Panther suggested during the latest episode of his 4th & 1 podcast. “Everybody in that relationship needs to experience that makeup s*x,” he joked. “That ‘I miss you. I can’t stand you. I can’t live without you…’ If you ain’t experienced that, y’all ain’t done yet. ”

While it’s certainly for the best that the public isn’t privy to everything that goes on behind closed doors, it’s not as if Diggs necessarily impressed anyone the last time we all saw him. So even if Newton is of the belief that there are still plenty of “thrills” left to be had in 2026, you certainly won’t find any on the stat sheets.

Diggs’ three receptions for 37 receiving yards capped off what was an incredibly lackluster postseason for the veteran receiver. From the Wild Card round to the gridiron’s grandest stage, he averaged just 3.5 catches and 27.5 receiving yards per game. And if it wasn’t for his lone touchdown against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round, then it would have been incredibly difficult to consider Diggs as anything other than an afterthought.

Nevertheless, an underwhelming string of performances won’t garner you any sympathy in a courtroom, especially when you consider the fact that Diggs had already been given a favor by having his proceedings postponed until the conclusion of the playoffs.

Simply put, this is one of the more dramatic downfalls that any player has endured in recent memory. And if his legal team isn’t careful, then the man who was responsible for one of the biggest plays in postseason history could be reduced to nothing more than a hushed topic that no one wishes to discuss.