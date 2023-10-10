Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Feel Doing ‘The Shedeur’ Celebration is a Smart Move by Deion Sanders’ Son

Stephen A. Smith is impressed by how Deion Sanders is setting the standards high and changing the college football landscape in every way possible. However, the renowned analyst does not approve of the rich kid move recently pulled by Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders on his opponents.

Shedeur, after his recent win against Arizona State, made sure to shut down the ASU fans by doing ‘The Shedeur’. However, Stephen A. Smith on his podcast felt that Shedeur’s statement wasn’t a smart move, especially when he is a young QB who has just started making it big.

Stephen A. Smith Voices Concerns over Shedeur Sanders’ Celebration

Stephen A. Smith has expressed his criticism of Shedeur Sanders’ celebration on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ and behavior after Colorado’s victory over Arizona State. Shedeur, the Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback secured a win for his team after two massive losses. However, Stephen A. Smith seemed displeased with Shedeur Sanders’ watch flaunting reaction. “Now, Shedeur Sanders is special. I don’t like when he’s showing the watch all the time and all of that stuff. Because I think it’s about how flashy the watch is,” Smith claimed.

However, per Smith, much of this has to do with Shedeur Sanders‘ safety. “I think that’s about, you want to be careful about that, especially in a spot like football, you don’t want to make yourself an additional target with the bodies that can be put on you as physical as football is. It ain’t like you’re in the box or you’re in an octagon in the UFC and you’re squaring up against an opponent fair and square. You throw a football, somebody comes from the backside, they can do anything to you,” says Stephen A. Smith laying down his concerns.

Smith further explained that he absolutely adored Sanders’ style but the QB still needs to improve his demeanor as a young player. “I love his style, I love his sass, I love his swag, I love all of that. I’m just saying they ain’t undefeated,” explained Smith.

FOr the unversed, instead of just celebrating, Shedeur took the opportunity to mock the ASU fans, particularly the student section. He flashed his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timeless watch, celebrating pompously. The 1972 launch estimated at a staggering $70,000 is renowned for its octagonal bezel, integrated bracelet and ‘tapisserie’ dial.

One needs an appointment, before acquiring a watch of the kind, as only 40,000 watches are produced annually. Additionally, the website of Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Collection witnesses overwhelming requests which contributes to an arbitrary time frame for these appointments.

Smith Supports Deion Sanders’ Take on Colorado Buffaloes’ Latest Game

Stephen A. Smith appears to have a positive view of the impact Deion Sanders has had on the Colorado Buffs. The elevated culture of the team impresses him and he credits it to Coach Prime. Moreover, when Deion Sanders referred to the Buffs game against ASU as ‘hot garbage’, Smith agreed with him. In another segment on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’, the analyst delves into what Coach Prime meant as he faced the media.

“Deion Sanders has changed the culture. He has definitely provided the shine and notoriety. But with that comes the elevated level of responsibility. Everybody wants the shine, everybody wants the notoriety, everybody wants all of it. But what kind of work are you willing to put in order to get it? These are the kind of things that Deion Sanders is saying when he calls them hot garbage and I don’t blame him one bit,” added Smith.

While the Colorado Buffaloes emerged victorious, it wasn’t a one-sided clash at all. In addition, Shedeur’s flashy celebration followed by Coach Prime’s displeasure with his team’s overall performance probably eclipsed the Buffs’ win against ASU.