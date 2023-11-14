“The Most Talented Loser in NFL”: MLB Content Creator’s Scathing Criticism of Justin Herbert Causes on Uproar on X

The clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions ended in a nail-biting 41-38, tipping the Chargers to a 4-5 season record. This defeat, particularly stinging for Chargers fans, was not just another loss in the NFL diary.

It was a game where Justin Herbert, the highest-paid quarterback in the league, was under the spotlight. Justin Herbert’s performance was far from mediocre. He threw for 323 yards and scored four touchdowns. Yet, the Chargers’ defense faltered, leading to their loss against the Lions.

Despite Herbert’s impressive stats, Marc Luino, an MLB content creator, took to social media to express his frustration. His tweet read, “Justin Herbert loses again; how long are we going to keep hyping up the most talented loser in the NFL?” This tweet immediately caught the ire of NFL fans.

Several responses pointed out the unfairness of Luino’s criticism. A user commented, “That’s like saying, “How long are we going to spend hyping up the most talented loser?” about Shohei Ohtani”, to which Marc judiciously confronted, “Ohtani gets 4 at bats a game; that’s not the same as an NFL QB.”

Another one wrote, “He put up 300 yards and 4 TDs; I don’t know what more you want him to do.” Marc replied, “Score more points than the other team.”

A comment read, “When you finally watch the film, dork,” to which Marc replied, “Shut up, Nerd.”

Herbert might have impressive personal stats but without the support of an equally stellar defense, the offense will not be able to make the strides that are required of the Chargers.

Justin Herbert’s Stellar Performance Amidst Chargers’ Struggles

At the start of the game, Justin Herbert encountered several challenges. He wasn’t connecting well with his receivers, and his throws weren’t as accurate as expected. But as the game went on, there was a noticeable shift in his performance. Despite a dip in his play during the first quarter, Herbert really stepped up his game in the following quarters.

Looking at Herbert’s performance throughout the entire game, he managed to achieve an impressive average of 0.46 expected points for every play he was involved in. This achievement isn’t minor; it places him among the best quarterbacks of the last 20 years, according to the data. His total score in Expected Points Added (EPA), which was 21.8, further cements his position as a top-tier player on the field.

In the latter half of the game, Herbert was at the forefront, leading the Chargers on three drives that balanced the score, although, unfortunately, they couldn’t maintain the lead. This effort from Herbert is particularly noteworthy given the limited options he had for top-level receivers. Herbert has been breaking records all season, but at the end of the day, football is a team effort, not an individual’s game.