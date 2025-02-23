Rob Gronkowski Explains How “Unselfish” A.J. Brown Helped Saquon Barkley Shine in the Playoffs

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Contributing a total of 140 offensive yards, the dynamic duet of A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley proved to be pivotal in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 victory at Super Bowl LIX. The WR1 and RB1 of the best team in football today, Brown and Barkley stand out as the alphas in what is already considered to be a deep roster.

While the Chiefs were able to contain Barkley for the most part, it was AJ Brown who stepped up and filled in for Barkley during the big game. He capped off his 67 receptions for 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdown seasons with three catches for 43 yards during the Super Bowl. However, the playoffs had looked a little different for him.

Known for his explosive playmaking ability, Brown was held to just three catches for 24 yards across two playoff victories due to Jalen Hurts’ reliability on Saquon Barkley. Yet, the All-Pro wideout remained unwavering in his focus on helping the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, refusing to worry about individual stats.

This contribution and sacrifice had Rob Gronkowski gushing about him on the Dudes on Dudes podcast. The former TE explained exactly how Brown’s “unselfishness” during the playoffs directly contributed to Philadelphia’s success and ultimately gave him the chance to shine in the Super Bowl.

“From the coaches to the top of the organization, everyone was acting unselfish and that’s why they won the Super Bowl this year… Especially A.J. Brown… An All-Pro wide receiver and he was getting targets like he was the third or fourth guy on the team just because of the system that they have with Saquon Barkley,” he said.

He specifically emphasized Brown’s cooperation in his willingness to forgo targets despite typically demanding a healthy target share.

Citing Brown’s downfield blocks that allowed Barkley to consistently rip off long-yardage runs, the four-time Super Bowl champion was impressed by the self-awareness of the Eagles’ star receiver.

While he did manage to get his own Super Bowl moment in the form of a 12-yard touchdown reception, Brown’s largest contribution came by way of silence, as a diva teammate is the last thing you want heading into the biggest game of the history of your franchise.

Brown gives Saquon Barkley his flowers.

Aligning with numerous reports that Barkley is both loved and respected all throughout the Eagles’ locker room, Brown exclaimed that he is just as remarkable off of the field as he is when on it.

“He’s unbelievable, and he continues to get better. Continues to show up… Sometimes it surprises me… I didn’t know he could do that.”

Finding him to be “an incredible leader,” Brown asserted that Barkley “means a lot to this team.” Considering that Barkley officially produced the most rushing yards in a single season, including the playoffs, in NFL history, there can be no over-exaggeration of his importance to both the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia.

The pair of powerhouses will now turn their attention towards the 2025 regular season, as the Eagles now hope to defend their title as world champions. Given that Brown now has more than enough proof to continue trusting the process, we might see fewer complaints about target shares coming from the Philadelphia locker room next season.