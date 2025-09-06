Why Taylor Swift Isn’t Attending Travis Kelce’s Brazil Game Despite No Eras Tour

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

After enduring a historically bad loss at Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially starting their redemption campaign with a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chiefs. The reigning AFC Champions struggled with injuries all throughout the 2024 regular and postseason, but thankfully, the bulk of the roster has a clean bill of health ahead of their international contest.

Although there is one notable member of Chiefs Kingdom who won’t be in attendance. The newly engaged pop star, Taylor Swift. Following the conclusion of Swift’s smash hit Eras Tour, many had surmised and even reported that Swift would be appearing more regularly at Kelce’s games.

The issue? This Week 1 game is in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Apart from her trip to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, Swift was only spotted at Kansas City’s home games last season. Given the recent trend, as well as her absence for the season opener, it’s safe to say fans can expect more of the same in 2025.

Considering the level of her security detail, simplicity likely goes a long way when it comes to deciding when and where to travel. Of course, fans and analysts in Sao Paulo made sure to include her in spirit throughout the game’s opening ceremonies.

americans: taylor swift is ruining football meanwhile in brazil: pic.twitter.com/umzg5xUryA — Zain (@cowboylikezain) September 5, 2025

Thankfully, for those who are fans of both Swift and all things football, the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, has yet to rule out the rumored possibility of the 14-time Grammy award winner performing at the next Super Bowl halftime. “We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell remarked after being directly asked about the idea.

He continued by noting that, “She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time,” but as far as any details are concerned, well, “I can’t tell you anything about that.”

Despite Goodell’s acknowledgement, the potential for a Swiftie-themed Super Bowl remains speculation at best. Although fans may have a more definitive answer sooner rather than later.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for Super Bowl LIX in early September, five months prior to the event’s scheduled date. Should the league decide to keep in line with its recent schedule, then an official announcement of our 2026 performer may be just around the corner.

Of course, all of this means little to Patrick Mahomes, who is struggling to make the most of a lackluster receiving core. Xavier Worthy left the contest early in the first quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury, and Hollywood Brown has yet to remedy his issues with dropping the ball.

If the Chiefs are going to ‘shake it off’ and get back to their winning ways, then eventually they’ll need to find a reliable option in the passing game, and that’s something that the current queen of pop can’t help them with.