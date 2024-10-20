Injury Analyst Provides Crucial Update on Drake Maye (Knee); Flags “High Risk” for Travis Etienne Jr.

As London prepares to host another Jaguars game, this time Jacksonville taking on the New England Patriots, let’s look at the players who are likely to sit out this fixture. There were always concerns about the Pats throwing their rookie star QB, Drake Maye into the deep end. The UNC Alum impressed in the loss to the Texans but as it turns out, he injured his knee following the game.

However, as per Jeff Mueller’s DD Fantasy Football podcast, he got an MRI after Wednesday’s practice and was able to fully participate in practices for the rest of the week. It seems it’s just a minor non-concerning injury.

As reported by NBC Sports, the nature and timeline of the injury are unknown as both Drake Maye and Jerod Mayo refused to divulge that information. Maye stated:

“I’m feeling good. These last two days, I feel good out there at practice. I’m feeling good now. Ready to go Sunday. I think injuries are something that you don’t really try to share with the media,”

Advised against rushing, the UNC alum is likely to remain in the pocket behind an offensive line that allowed four sacks and eight hits. Playing him behind this line feels like a desperate move for Mayo and could be a recipe for disaster.

However, one silver lining is that if he does get injured on Sunday, unfortunately, he’ll have an entire year to recover.

Turning to the Jaguars, running back Travis Etienne is questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and several other ailments. Mueller tagged the Clemson alum as “high risk” and expressed surprise that he was even practicing.

Initially listed as week-to-week on Monday, Etienne’s availability now appears to be less possible.

” Considering the high risk of reinjury, he’s dealing with multiple injuries, I’m surprised he was even practicing this week. With reinjury risk, there is a high risk here, looking at reinjury risk, volume risk, and regression.”

But Mueller believes that given the nature of injuries, with the likely possibility that he could re-injure himself and regress, he shouldn’t be playing this week. He has already missed chunks of games this season.

In his absence, the Jaguars will rely on Tank Bigsby and D’Ernest Johnson. Bigsby has carried the ball 41 times for 297 yards, scoring 2TDs while Johnson has had only 16 carries for 67 yards.