Deonte Harty’s Latest Insta Post With Girlfriend Shelby Lynn Hijacked by Bills Fans After 95-Yard TD vs Bills; “Best Punt Returner in History”

A week ago, Buffalo Bills WR Deonte Harty posted a photo of himself with his partner, Shelby Lynn, perhaps unaware of what was to come. As the Bills set Miami on fire and clinched the AFC East title, fans flooded the comment section of his post with comments praising his skills as a punt returner.

The Bills wide receiver thrilled fans as he shared the two photos on his social media. In the first snapshot, the couple is captured in a sweet side hug, both gazing directly at the camera. Their eyes meet in the second snapshot in a classic couple pose. Dressed in a dashing black suit, the wide receiver exudes charm, while Lynn complements the aesthetic in an elegant black dress.

The caption, with a black heart and a ninja emoji, playfully highlights their matching dark ensembles. This post became the playground for the fans to show Harty some love after his stellar performance during the Miami matchup.

Bills Mafia took over the comment section, showering praise on the star wide receiver for his incredible touchdown on a punt return against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. A fan even apologized to the WR for underestimating him as he said, “I want to formally apologize I did not recognize you’re game”

A fan commented, “You are the best pun returner in history”

Another one wrote, “I see you with that 96 yarder my boy, yesssirrrrskiii”

A social media user expressed, “Let’s gooooooo we back in it #95” during the game

While a football fan admired him, stating, “I wanna be like you when i grow up!”

In Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills struggled in their first three quarters. However, they leveled the score to 14-14 once the fourth quarter began, thanks to a crucial 95-yard touchdown by Deonte Harty. Moreover, that touchdown infused the team with confidence, leading the Bills to clinch the AFC East Championship with a 21-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins.

Deonte Harty’s 95-Yard Punt Saves the Day

Miami Dolphins had the ball at the start of the fourth but they faced challenges after gaining on penalties that pushed them back a few yards. So, with no options left they decided to punt the ball to Deonte Harty from the Buffalo Bills.

Harty being a return specialist, caught the punt and ran the ball an impressive 95 yards for a touchdown. As he ran, he dodged the first two Dolphins players trying to stop him and sprinted toward the end zone with no Miami players to stop him. After he scored a touchdown, kicker Tyler Bass got the Bills an extra point, and the game was tied at 14-14 with about 14 minutes left in the game.

It was a crucial play that changed the momentum of the game in favor of the Bills. Moreover, it also turned out to be the longest punt return in the history of the franchise. With the win the Buffalo Bills have ended the season with a 11-6 record and will now face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Wild Card Round next Sunday.