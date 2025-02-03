Wife Allison Reflects on Isaac Rochell’s Official Retirement at 29: “A Lot of Seventh-Rounders Do Not Play 7 Years In The NFL”

NFL fans learn when the league’s biggest superstars retire at a moment’s notice. But, the same cannot be said for the vast majority of NFL players. Key depth pieces along the offensive and defensive lines, core special teamers, and others don’t often bask in the limelight once they hang up their cleats. Isaac Rochell is an exception thanks to his wife, Allison Kucharczyk.

Allison, more commonly known as Allison Kuch, hosts the Sunday Sports Club podcast. She featured her husband, Isaac, on the most recent episode of her show. Allison gave Isaac the floor to kick off their conversation. Moments later, he announced he was retiring from the NFL.

“I am retiring… I’m super happy to be done. I had a great career… [and] I feel like we maximized it in every single way… I just feel really accomplished when it comes to football.”

Allison told viewers this wasn’t the first time she and Isaac had tried making this episode. She revealed she “literally started crying” during the initial attempt. Those tears weren’t from the sadness of seeing Isaac’s career end, though. They were tears of happiness for everything he – and they – got to experience.

“[I’m] so incredibly proud because the average career in the NFL is two and a half years, and so many guys don’t even make it to that… seven years is f***ing insane… I’m so thankful for all of the memories that the NFL gave us and also just like getting to watch you follow your dream… a lot of seventh-rounders do not play seven years in the NFL.”

Rochell, a seventh-round pick (No. 225 overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, played 78 NFL contests. His best professional season was 2018, when he recorded five sacks, six tackles for loss and an interception. Pro Football Reference lists him as the seventh-ever seventh-round pick to post five sacks in one of his first two NFL campaigns.

Isaac Rochell reminisces on first professional practice

Rochell spent time early in Sunday’s episode discussing his NFL origins. He admitted he “thought he was going to go a lot higher” than the seventh round, but slipped and ultimately landed with the Chargers.

Rochell’s transition to professional football wasn’t the smoothest. He said he “hated” his rookie training camp. Thankfully, he “ended up developing super fast and loving the NFL.” Early on, though, he had very little understanding of what was required to succeed.

“I’m on a half a million dollar contract. You’re getting paid. There’s people spending money on you, evaluating you, and I just remember getting yelled at. Like the first one-on-one drill… I had to learn. I was the pudgy Notre Dame boy [who] didn’t know how to pass rush [and] didn’t know how to be a pro.”

Rochell learned all of those things and more as he adapted to the NFL. He pocketed more than $6.5 million dollars in his career. Now, he and Allison can build the rest of their life together.

Isaac Rochell Career Overview and Highlights

Isaac Rochell wasn’t a superstar during his NFL days, but he made plays for his teams. Here is a close look at some of his career accomplishments and major highlights (links lead to time-stamped video clips).

Rochell played for the Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders in his career.

Rochell posted 113 tackles (70 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and one interception across his NFL tenure.

Rochell, as a Charger, sacked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2018 wild card round.

Rochell’s final NFL sack came in Week 17 of the 2020 season. He sacked Chad Henne for a safety to give the Chargers a 16-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rochell’s lone interception occurred in Week 4 of the 2018 season. He picked off C.J. Beathard to essentially seal a 29-27 Los Angeles victory.

Isaac Rochell with the sack! ELCA Class of 2013!

@Isaacrochell90 pic.twitter.com/ka5IC3gDWw — ELCA FOOTBALL (@ELCAFootball) October 7, 2018

Congratulations to Isaac on a wonderful NFL career.