“I Drink Gatorade, Get Paid for It”: Shedeur Sanders Flexes His Major Sponsorship Deal in Front of Cam Ward

While most NFL projections favor Miami QB Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick over Shedeur Sanders, the Buffs star used his recent practice session with Ward to remind everyone that his brand power is simply stronger. Maybe even as strong as his arm.

In a now-viral training video, Shedeur is seen heading for water right after completing his first drill with Ward. This prompted the Hurricanes QB to poke fun at Sanders for his apparent lack of stamina.

A bit of trash talk never hurt anybody, and Ward didn’t hold back, teasing the Buffs star for needing water so soon. “I hope you’re not leaving to get water. We just had the first drill… We ain’t even done with the first drill,” he remarked.

Not stopping there, Ward took another jab, suggesting he shouldn’t be too surprised by Sanders‘ stamina, considering the Buffs QB only had nine wins under his belt—one less than him this season.

“I guess that’s how it is in Colorado… that’s what it’s like for a nine-win man,” Ward quipped.

Shedeur, who had been calmly sipping his drink, walked back to Ward and clarified that he’d barely taken a few gulps. And by the way, he wasn’t drinking just water—it was Gatorade, something he gets paid to do, unlike Ward.

“I didn’t have all of it. I drink Gatorade and get paid for it,” Sanders shot back. Now, that’s the ultimate flex!

Ever since the CFB season concluded, Sanders and Ward have shared multiple training sessions on the campus of UNLV as they prepare for the next part of their career—the NFL. Considering the two are the most valuable QBs in the draft this year, the competitive spirit between the two about who will get picked No. 1 is evident through their relentless trash talks.

Be it Ward exposing Sanders’ completion percentage reality or the Buffs star wondering if Ward has a life outside football, the duo have been one-upping each other in the last few weeks. However, the Buffs star might have emerged as the clear winner this time around—and rightly so. After all, not many CFB stars can flex a partnership with Gatorade like Sanders can.

Shedeur Sanders has made strides with this NIL deal

Back when Shedeur was playing at Jackson State, the QB made history by becoming the first HBCU athlete and CFB player to pen an NIL deal with Gatorade. This remains a landmark deal to date for multiple reasons.

For starters, the deal was one of the earliest indicators that the NIL was set to revolutionize the sporting world, with young elite athletes finally getting their dues.

Secondly, a brand like Gatorade—which throughout its history has been associated with GOATs like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, etc.—deciding to bet on Shedeur shows how much the corporate world believes in the long-term prospect of the QB.

One of the standout moments of this historical partnership between the QB and Gatorade was seen when Sanders was appointed the face of Gatorade’s marketing campaign to promote their Blackberry Raspberry flavor. They did so by releasing custom color-changing cleats for the QB, which also featured his 2Legendary logo.

So whatever your verdict about Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward is, one thing is clear—the Buffs QB is levels above his counterparts when it comes to NIL deals.