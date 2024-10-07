Wild Stat Comparing Caleb Williams and Justin Fields Has Fans Convincing Themselves That the Bears Made the Right Choice

After a rough start to his rookie year, it seems Caleb Williams is finally on the right track to redemption. The USC quarterback proved why he was Chicago’s No. 1 pick this week against the Carolina Panthers. In his best game in the league so far, the rookie’s stats also displayed a stark contrast to those of his predecessor, Justin Fields.

Williams scored two passing touchdowns, completing 20 out of 29 passes for 304 yards, leading the Bears to a 36-10 win. This game also marked an important milestone for the rookie, cementing him as a wise pick for Chicago.

His 304-yard tally marked the second time Caleb threw for over 300 yards in a game, a feat that Fields achieved only once with the Bears.

WILD: #Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams already has more than 300+ passing yards than Justin Fields had in his entire career with Chicago. Caleb has only been in Chicago for five games. pic.twitter.com/FGOq17gCvd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 6, 2024

The stat, however, incited mixed reactions from fans. While the Bears fans were pumped to watch Williams excel, some Fields supporters disagreed with the comparison.

One Chicago fan even proclaimed that the franchise finally has a proper quarterback in Caleb.

The Bears finally have a QB — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) October 6, 2024

Another Bears fan predicted that Williams might be en route to breaking some franchise rookie records:

Currently on pace to break the Bear’s rookie passing passing record. — Tollis Hill (@tkhill44) October 7, 2024

One Fields supporter, on the other hand, pointed out that Fields already has a new home where he is flourishing. He even expressed his thanks for the trade, writing:

Cool Meanwhile, Justin Fields is thriving in Pittsburgh. Thanks again, Bears! — NajeeBurgh (3-2) (@AdamQuraishi1) October 6, 2024

However, the Chicago fans were unbeaten and threw brutal jabs at people supporting Fields.

Fields fan boys in shambles. — Dirky (@713Capital) October 6, 2024

Clearly, Fields is still missed in Chicago, a team that arguably has failed to develop a quarterback again and again. But how about Caleb?

Caleb’s record run

The Chicago Bears haven’t had a franchise quarterback to carry the team’s burden for the past few seasons. However, in the last five weeks, Williams has thrown for 1,091 yards, 5 TDs, and 4 interceptions, giving hope to that desperate fanbase.

The rookie is also on the verge of breaking the records of previous quarterbacks! Caleb has scored his second 300-yard passing game in Week 5 while former QB Mitch Trubisky achieved it in his 16th start.

He even surpassed Rex Grossman, Kyle Orton, and Fields, all of whom achieved a 300-yard game only once during their time in Chicago.

Nevertheless, the Windy City has never produced a quarterback who has achieved over 4,000 yards in a season or tallied an impressive score.

If Williams maintains his current pace, it won’t be long before he breaks this very record. However, Williams stays grounded. He recently made it abundantly clear that the Bears’ offense needs to keep improving.

“We need to keep building, keep going,” said the USC alum in a post-game press conference. “Obviously, great win, but definitely not settled on this.”

Caleb entered the highest-pressure situation in the league as the No.1 pick of this year’s draft. With everyone’s eyes on him, the rookie out of USC barely made an impact, even going scoreless in games. However, now, he is finally getting comfortable on the big stage.