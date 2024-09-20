Will Aaron Rodgers Throw for 300+ Yards Against the Patriots? Chris Broussard Firmly Says “Zero Chance”

During the latest episode of First Things First, Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes joined Chris Broussard in discussing the challenge of Aaron Rodgers’ next standout game performance on the field.

Broussard initiated the conversation by referencing Nick Wright’s analysis of Rodgers’ statements during an interview with Pat McAfee– where the Jets QB shared his aspiration to achieve a 400-yard passing milestone in a single game.

Broussard brought some perspective to the conversation by pointing out that Rodgers has not surpassed 300 passing yards in his 34 games. This clearly showed how there is a disparity between Rodgers’ aspirations and his on-field results.

According to Broussards’ evaluation of the situation, Rodgers may have high hopes for the Jets but the focus is not just about the yards. Efficiency is key here. Moreover, he pointed out that Rodgers not achieving a 300-yard game for a while now makes it quite improbable against the Jets’ defense and confidently stated that there is “zero chance” of Rodgers reaching that milestone.

According to Broussard, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to bet on Rodgers throwing for 300 yards because it is too risky of a move to make. Next, in the conversation, came up Rodgers’ expected passing yards for the game. 215.5 yards– a number far short of the 300 mark.

It was another sign that winning is more important for the Jets than targetting yards. His efficiency in managing the game would matter the most, not his stats.