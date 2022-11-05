Will Chuba Hubbard Play Against The Bengals? Panthers Issue Injury Report

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 of the NFL is here and there will be plenty of action and entertainment. In a non-conference game, the Carolina Panthers will play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since the team parted ways with star RB Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman have been used to man the backfield. Chuba Hubbard won the starting job after Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers was traded. However, in Week 8, he had to sit out due to an ankle injury.

Hubbard suffered an ankle injury during the Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was initially thought to be a minor sprain but almost cost him two weeks of mid-NFL action.

Chuba Hubbard Injury Update

Hubbard was ruled out by the Panthers on Friday for the second straight week. Chuba Hubbard (ankle) took part in only a small portion of practice on Wednesday.

Panthers said Hubbard is still recovering from the ankle injury that kept him from playing the previous week. His return to practice this early in the week is encouraging.

Injury report for the Panthers coming soon. Running back Chuba Hubbard wasn’t at practice after being limited the last two days with an ankle injury. Seems that would indicate he will be out Sunday. Stay tuned. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 4, 2022

Chuba had some limitations in practice on Thursday. “He has a good chance of being listed as questionable, or even optimistic, on Friday’s final injury report because of back-to-back limited sessions,” Panthers had said in a statement.

When the Final Injury Report was released on Friday, it was confirmed that Chuba would not play against the Bengals in Week 9. D’Onta Foreman will be the star of the Carolina Panthers’ backfield for the second week in a row.

The fifth-year veteran is coming off a career-high three touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 and has rushed for 118 yards in each of his last two games.

