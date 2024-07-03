Will Compton Calls Out Arianators Who Crossed the Line With “Dead Mom Jokes”

The Arianators somehow got into a beef with the boys on the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ podcast and took things a little too far. Host Will Compton leaned a little too heavily into his new-found Swifty identity last week and managed to unknowingly offend the fandom of popstar Ariana Grande, which led to them making jokes about his mother, who passed away in 2021.

Travis Kelce has managed to introduce a lot of football personalities to the genius of Taylor Swift, with Compton being one of them. So, when the Swifties blew up the episode of the podcast, where they had Kelce on as a guest, the former linebacker jumped off the deep end, and basically pledged allegiance to the flag of T-Sizzle.

As he was exploring this newfound identity, he also went deep into the community and unknowingly got involved in the Swifties’ alleged war with Ariana Grande, who released her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and was competing on the charts with Swift’s ‘TTPD.’

“A Swiftie was telling me to say, “Taylor outsold WBK,” I believe, and also say, “Ariana tanked…” Alyying with the Swifties, I came to find out about the Grandenators, that they come for your neck. They’re throwing dead mom jokes at the boy. Like, ‘hey, how funny is it that your mom is 6ft under.'”

Getting to know the Swiftie fanbase has been interesting to say the least Their war with the grandenators, or whatever they are, drove a lot of reaction to my video last week and it was WILD to see But I’ll say this – I’m ready to be on the frontlines whenever they need me 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAHa4T3lyQ — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 2, 2024

While Compton engaged with the Swifties, he clearly had no idea he was going to offend the Arianators to this degree. Clearly, they were not appreciative of his stance on Ariana’s album, and this had them up in arms and in a bid to hit him where it hurt, went after his deceased mother Kathy.

Other “jokes” included one fan saying, “Ariana tanked? And where’s your mother?” and “Your mom tanked.” A throwaway joke from Compton ended in a disturbing experience for him, as fans once again went too far to defend their favorite artist. The comment was obviously made in jest, and the reaction to it, as Compton put it, was “not funny.” However, he was not dissuaded when asked to “take a stance.”

Compton is Firmly on the Side of the Swifties

FYI, Travis Kelce’s appearance on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast went viral due to him openly discussing his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Fans likely tuned in to hear Kelce’s perspective on his relationship with the “Love Story” singer. The Chiefs Tight End spoke about how they started dating and dealing with the intense media scrutiny that comes with being in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

Plus, he did not hesitate to openly profess his love for Swift and her down-to-earth attitude despite her immense fame and wealth. After the podcast went live, the Swifties immediately started sharing clips and discussing the episode on social media, which propelled it to break the internet. This had Compton floored, and crazy appreciative of the fandom.

So, clearly his loyalty lies with the Swifties. And he confirmed that once again when asked by his co-host to take a stance, he expressed his support for the Swifties extremely enthusiastically. Moreover, Compton declared himself their champion, ready to “fight for them any day.”