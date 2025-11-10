mobile app bar

Robert Kraft Was All Smiles as Dave Portnoy Hyped the Patriots as a Super Bowl Team

Samnur Reza
Published

Robert Kraft and Dave Portnoy

The New England Patriots had quite the battle in Week 10, traveling to Tampa, Florida, to face the high-flying Buccaneers. It was a clash of two dark-horse MVP candidates, Drake Maye and Baker Mayfield, and the latter had a home advantage and a stout defense to keep the visitors at bay. But at bay, Mayfield and company couldn’t hold their ground.

The Patriots weren’t the first to put points on the scoreboard, but by halftime, they had secured a 4-point lead. Maye’s fourth-and-goal pass from the 1 at the end of the first half was one of those moments that made it clear the team had all the will to win.

In the fourth quarter, Maye found Mack Hollins for a 54-yard bomb, which was breathtaking. His one interception came right after, but rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson added a 69-yard score late in the fourth to secure the team’s seventh straight win. It was a dream run, especially since the Patriots’ defense also held strong to limit Mayfield in the endgame and prevent a comeback. The celebrations were naturally in full swing.

Shortly after the victory, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, a long-time Patriots fan, shared a full-blown celebration video of the team’s win from the owner’s box, declaring that the Patriots have found their winning ways again.

Portnoy was so hyped that he said this team is visiting Santa Clara next February for the Super Bowl, and during the speech, we could see the 84-year-old Robert Kraft all smiles in the background. He was clearly loving the hype while soaking in the win.

“What happened today, Patriots blow out the Bucs, first place in the [AFC East] division… Buffalo’s down 40. It’s back to the good old days… It’s back to the good old days… We’ll see you guys in Santa Clara,” Portnoy said in his victory speech.

The 6-2 Buffaloes did indeed fall to the lowly 2-7 Miami Dolphins this Sunday, and that too after the team had beaten the KC Chiefs the previous week. While that’s a loss Bills Mafia won’t be able to digest, it’s great news for Patriots fans.

New England has played one more game than Buffalo but now holds a two-win lead. The Pats also tie the Colts and Broncos for the AFC’s top seed. It’s no wonder everyone is hyped in Foxborough, as under Mike Vrabel, this team seems to have found the rhythm they lost in the post-Tom Brady era.

