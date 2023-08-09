Two Years Before Going Pro, Tua Tagovailoa Admitted Getting Whipped With a Belt by His Dad for Throwing Interceptions

Tua Tagovailoa has adopted a unique approach in a proactive move to safeguard his upcoming season from injuries. By undertaking jiu-jitsu lessons and practicing controlled falls to prevent concussions, he aims to overcome the challenges he’s faced on and off the field. Certainly, he has learned things the harder way. As an Alabama Crimson Tide QB, Tua once opened up on being beaten by a belt by his father back on gamedays.

Two years prior to his NFL journey, Tua Tagovailoa’s admitted to enduring physical abuse from his father due to gameday interceptions created shockwaves across the nation. His willingness to share this painful chapter sheds light on the courage he chose on the day, publicly confronting the past.

Unconventional Upbringing of Tua Tagovailoa: Discipline or Abuse?

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa comes from a close-knit Hawaiian family. He along with three siblings, was molded under the guidance of his father Galu Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa Sr. is not only a father figure but also holds the positions of CEO, owner, and coach at Raising Champions LLC. Tua’s football path was initially nurtured by his father’s support. Nevertheless, their journey was marked by a controversial parenting style that drew significant public scrutiny.

Back in 2018, during his time as a player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tua Tagovailoa shocked many when he openly disclosed in an ESPN interview that he had been disciplined by his father using a rather unconventional approach.

“If I don’t perform well, perform the way I’m supposed to, I’m gonna get it after,” stated Tua. He further added, “Just know the belt was involved and other things were involved, as well”.

Tua’s dad on the other hand had a blast confirming the awful behavior. He said, “I was tough. He can go 15-for-15 with four touchdowns, but when he throws a pick, it’s the worst game. It’s the worst game”. ESPN’s coverage of the matter generated debate around the fine line between discipline and abuse.

Tom Rinaldi in his ESPN featured interview mentioned that he knows the kind of replies he’ll get.

“Who are you to judge? Who are you to tell someone how to raise a child? There’s nothing wrong with hitting a kid. It’s a cultural thing. You’re a liberal snowflake. It worked. Tua turned out just fine”.

The disclosure of this approach sparked both concern and condemnation. Many found the idea of subjecting a teenager to physical discipline, including being whipped with a belt for on-field errors, deeply unsettling. Critics raised valid questions about the acceptability of such methods and whether they perpetuated harmful norms.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1068941581804167169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the controversy, Tua's father confirmed his strict approach. He emphasized that even exceptional performances couldn't save Tua from the belt if an interception was thrown.

A Father’s Vision: Galu Tagovailoa Was Determined to Create a Left-Handed Quarterback

The competitive spirit of Tua Tagovailoa’s father, Galu Tagovailoa, was evident from the start. Galu, a power-lifter and former defensive lineman, had a distinct vision for his son’s future in football. Despite his relatively modest height of 5-foot-9 and being a lefty in a predominantly right-handed family, Galu was determined to shape Tua into a left-handed quarterback. “I switched him to a left-hander. But he’s actually a right-hander,” said Galu.

Galu’s influence on Tua’s throwing hand was unconventional yet impactful. Even though Tua was naturally right-handed, Galu switched him to throw with his left hand.

“It just became fluent and he just grew into it,” Galu Tagovailoa said to AL.com. “That’s the crazy part about it. I never thought I could make him adapt to that. As we constantly kept putting the ball on his left hand, eventually he grew into throwing the ball with his left.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlexWilcoxTV/status/1068906208105504768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This father-son journey highlights Galu’s determination to instill uniqueness in Tua’s playing style. 15 years down the line, Tua still has an opinion about him being a lefty. Galu says, “He gives me a hard time about it“. “Dad why did you switch me to a lefty?” is the question that Galu faces frequently. Even Tua’s mother supported this parenting approach and whether or not it is the right approach depends on everyone’s own perspective.