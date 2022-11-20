Will Kyler Murray Play Against The 49ers On Monday? Latest Injury Report

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) talks with his teammates on the sidelines during their game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Saints Photos New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are putting a lot of effort into turning their 4-6 season around after Week 10’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

However, star quarterback Kyler Murray’s uncertain health ahead of the NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night is turning out to be a matter of concern for the team.

Due to a hamstring issue, Kyler Murray missed Week 10 while Colt McCoy, who started that week, sustained a knee injury during the contest.

After practice on Friday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Murray was “progressing” and had “come a long way” in terms of getting the leg right.

Kyler Murray’s Injury Report

Officially, Murray is listed as questionable for Monday. Murray returned to practice on Friday after a limited practice on Thursday. He could play this week, but hamstring injuries are unpredictable.

Colt McCoy is also working out and will most likely be able to play if Murray sits out. Coach Kingsbury stated following Friday’s practice, “Murray will be a game-time decision.” However, he is currently questionable.

Saturday’s injury report for Cardinals-49ers. Kyler Murray is listed as questionable and Colt McCoy is a full go. pic.twitter.com/QKSgaBZIYR — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 19, 2022

While backup Colt McCoy (knee) was limited the day before, he was a full participant on Friday. Murray did the same last week before sitting out, whereas McCoy’s knee injury in the game only kept him out for a short time before he returned to finish the game.

In the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals’ passing attack has been strong, ranking thirteenth in total passing yards (2206). This weekend, all eyes will be on the Cardinals as numerous updates on key players are yet to come out.

