Will Levis Speaks Up About a Smart Financial Decision He Made With His $100,000 Draft Day Suit

Titans QB Will Levis entered the 2022 draft expecting to be picked up in the first round. Unfortunately, his expectations were shattered when Levis was completely overlooked by the 32 teams on Day 1, leaving the Kentucky prospect understandably frustrated. However, not all was doom and gloom on Day 1, as he made a smart financial decision that ultimately saved him a lot of money.

Advertisement

In his appearance on “Bussin’ With The Boys”, Levis revealed that despite the hype around him as a potential first-round pick, he didn’t splurge on what was perhaps the most important moment of his life. Instead, he chose to rent a $100,000 paddock suit rather than buying one.

Luckily, or rather unluckily for him, the NFL teams were kind enough to help Will justify his shrewd financial move by picking him on day 2. Humor aside, Will was clearly bummed about being not picked on day 1, especially given all the expectations built around him.

Hence, he promptly returned the suit (without even being seen in it) to the boutique and attended the second round in his own clothes. Fortunately, that worked out for him as he was selected by the Titans as the 33rd overall pick and has steadily grown stronger ever since.

However, this wasn’t the only major financial takeaway [pun intended] for Will from his draft day.

Levis recalls hilarious draft day anecdote

One of the perks of being part of high-profile events like the NFL draft is the hospitality that hosts and sponsors extend to the players. A prime example of this was seen during Will’s draft, where a sponsor specializing in TV sets rewarded everyone who walked the red carpet and participated in their interviews with 100-inch TVs.

Will was among the recipients too, but now came the challenge. Unlike most on the carpet who had existing deals or were wealthy enough to have homes large enough to accommodate a 100-inch TV, Will didn’t have a wall big enough to mount it properly.

Even after using the money from being selected in the second round, Levis still finds the TV too large for his wall, as he lives alone in a modest one-bedroom apartment. He added:

“They’re [Television Brand] expecting everyone in the draft to have first round money to be able to have a nice big house to put this 100 inch TV on a nice big wall. Meanwhile, I’m over here with second round money where the TV takes up the entire wall.”

That said, what matters is that Will got drafted, and Titans fans are thrilled about it. The QB has been stellar in the preseason so far, which bodes well for Tennessee as this will be his official debut season as the starting QB in the NFL. And if Will excels in this new role, he won’t have to worry about his small wall ever again.