Will Matt Ryan Play Against The Patriots? Colts Issue Injury Report

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on the field from the sideline Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of their game on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently 1-3-4 in the NFL, released their injury report for Week 9 on Thursday.

An injured shoulder and ankle are Matt Ryan’s current problems. The Colts’ acquisition of Matt Ryan in the offseason hasn’t paid off, and the team is probably searching for an offensive spark after struggling against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Last season, Ryan was supposed to be the antithesis of Carson Wentz’s inconsistent play, but he actually performed statistically worse and genuinely seems to have aged out of his prime.

In terms of interceptions, fumbles, turnovers, and sacks, he currently leads the league. Things got worse for him due to injuries to his shoulder and ankle.

Matt Ryan Injury Report

Matt Ryan has been officially ruled out of the next game against the Patriots. Ryan was unable to practice due to a right shoulder injury. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered against the Titans, while Nick Foles continues to back new starter Sam Ehlinger.

Falcons rule out QB Matt Ryan with an ankle injury. #LARvsATL pic.twitter.com/3TA7LfWR0k — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Due to a shoulder injury, the Colts have confirmed that Matt Ryan will miss the remainder of the season. The Indianapolis-based franchise announced last week that they would be replacing Ryan with Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season.

Before being benched in the Colts offence, which has devolved into a mess, Ryan, 37, had nine touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions in seven games played. Marcus Brady, the offensive coordinator for Indy, was also fired this week.

Ehlinger performed well in the preseason, completing 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. In addition, he gained 71 yards and a touchdown on 6 rushes. The Colts are likely give him an extended run due to his mobility.

