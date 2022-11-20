Will Matthew Stafford Play Against The Saints On Sunday? Latest Injury Update

The Rams began their first practice of the week on Wednesday as they get ready for this weekend’s matchup against the Saints. Every week, it seems like new names are getting added to the Rams’ injury report.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol before the Week 10 game against the Cardinals and was ruled out an hour before kickoff. Stafford was placed in the protocol on Tuesday, a few days after the Rams’ game against the Buccaneers, according to a team spokesperson.

In response to this situation, Ram’s head coach had said “as we all know, it’s more about the person than the player in these types of situations.” McVay continued, “nobody is a better competitor or more eager to be out there with his teammates than Matthew. He’s a part of the protocol. We’ll take it day by day with him.”

Stafford’s availability for Week 11 against the Rams was previously unknown.

Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After missing the last game against the Cardinals, Matthew Stafford is scheduled to play this Sunday against the Saints. As he recovers from a concussion, Stafford took part fully for the first time since Week 9 of practice.

Stafford needs to see a doctor after final practice to get the all-clear to exit the concussion protocol. Sean McVay, Stafford’s coach, said he doesn’t anticipate any delays in Stafford’s clearance.

Stafford has battled injuries throughout the difficult 2022 campaign for the Rams, beginning the year with lingering pain from an offseason elbow procedure. He will be without his preferred target, Kupp, and starting centre Brian Allen if he plays against the Saints.

In the Week 10 game, Stafford did not play, instead, backup John Wolford took the field. Wolford had a difficult time throughout the majority of the game, throwing for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception while dealing with neck pain from the three sacks and 12 hits the Cardinals inflicted on him.

