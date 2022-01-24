“That’s up to Tom Brady”: Bruce Arians is not shutting down Bucs QB’s retirement rumours after loss to Rams

Tom Brady and the Bucs fell to the Rams in a crushing last-minute defeat. And Bruce Arians had some more concerning news for Bucs fans.

Tom Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Tom Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp in a final drive masterclass to set up a chip shot winning field goal.

With the soul crushing loss, Brady lost just his 3rd divisional round ever. And we might just have seen the last of the GOAT.

Bruce Arians did not shut down the Tom Brady retirement rumours

Tom Brady future is up in the air. And Bruce Arians isn’t shutting down any possibility for the future.

“That’s totally up to Tom.” Arians said.

Former Patriot and Brady’s friend Rob Ninkovich opened up about Brady and his future. And he believes that we might have seen the last of him.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if Tom decided to just kind of walk away and you know, do whatever he wants to do, because listen, right now he’s in bonus time. “I mean, he’s got TB12 that he has grown to being, you know, in LA and New York and Boston. And he’s got his own brand coming out in the Brady brand…”

It should be interesting to see how the future pans out for both Tom Brady and the Bucs.

