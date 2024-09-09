Tom Brady Stands Up For Dak Prescott Despite Cowboys’ Playoff Heartbreaks: “People Thought That Way of John Elway”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has long been criticized for his postseason record. However, NFL GOAT Tom Brady is in his corner.

The former quarterback took to “FOX NFL Sunday,” to defend Prescott as he showered praise on his work ethic and leadership:

“He’s got a great work ethic. I think he sets the tone every single day in practice. And I think that’s what you ask of your quarterback.”

Drawing a comparison to Elway, Brady mentioned how the former QB faced intense scrutiny for his early playoff struggles before winning Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999–which were his last two years in the league:

“People thought that way of John Elway until he won back-to-back Super Bowls…He’s a terrific player. The team’s counting on him. If you’re a real competitor, you want that pressure on yourself. You’re the quarterback, you’re the leader.”

Prescott is often criticized because of his 2-5 postseason record and this further leads to question whether he can lead Dallas to a Super Bowl, ending the championship drought. At least Brady has the hope that he will.

With the Cowboys finally signing the massive four-year, $240 million contract with the QB—the largest in NFL history— all the pressure is on Prescott to deliver when it matters most.

Ultimately, if the Cowboys are making such a huge investment, Prescott should have that fire to go all in and prove that the decision they made is right.

Brady on Cowboys’ $376M investment in Prescott

The NFL Hall of Famer believes Dak Prescott’s recent contract with the Cowboys alongside CeeDee Lamb’s four-year extension of a $34 million per year deal is a clear indication of Dallas’ commitment to its core players.

Thus, concluding from his own experience with NFL teams who made similar decisions, Brady feels Dallas is going after the proven formula to win the Super Bowl.

By locking in Prescott and Lamb, the contract extensions are moves made after learning from last season’s mistakes where the team’s 12-win campaign ended in playoffs upset. Brady said:

“They’re looking to get back to that situation and perform better in the playoffs.”

Ultimately, the franchise’s main goal is not to just reach playoffs but to excel once they get there–the message is clear–Dallas, who last won a title on January 28, 1996, over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, is preparing for another championship push.