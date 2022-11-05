Will Russell Gage Play Against The Rams? Buccaneers Issue Injury Report

Coming Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in one of the most anticipated games of the week. Though neither teams have been performing as per expectations, this game will probably give us a clearer picture about which of the two units is capable of moving ahead with winning momentum.

Although it appears that the Buccaneers may have to play without one of their top pass catchers in Week 9. Tom Brady is still having trouble finding a reliable receiver. Injuries have plagued the Bucs all season, and this week is no exception. Russell Gage, a wide receiver, is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

In addition to being inconsistent in practice, Russell Gage was benched for the week 8 game against the Ravens after leaving week 7’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Russell Gage Injury Update

For the upcoming game against the Rams, Russell Gage is ruled out. In order to be ready for the Thursday night game in Week 8, Gage did not practice on Friday or the two days prior. Moreover, this Wednesday as well, Russell stayed out of practice.

Good news from Bucs practice: Akiem Hicks, Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cam Brate all back and practicing today after the long weekend. Still no Winfield, Goedeke or Gage. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 2, 2022

Gage has been an important part of the Tampa Bay’s offense. Despite having injuries for the majority of the season, he has managed to play 6 games.

Through six games, Gage has 25 receptions on 35 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown. Against the Panthers, he caught four of his five targets for 39 yards before leaving the game due to an injury.

The Buccaneers haven’t been up to the mark this year and are in dire need of some winning momentum. With Russell out of the coming matchup, it won’t be easy for them to register a win against the Rams.

