Will Russell Wilson Shine in 2024? Pat McAfee Show Analyst Hints at Steelers’ WR Dilemma

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback situation has certainly stirred up excitement among fans, with veteran Russell Wilson and rising star Justin Fields now in the mix. But will this duo be enough to propel the team to championship contention? Concerns linger about the team’s wide receiver depth, and Tone Digs of “The Pat McAfee Show” has voiced doubts about the offensive line’s ability to support Wilson’s potential success as the starting QB.

During a recent appearance on DraftKings’ “The GM Shuffle” podcast, Digs, a self-proclaimed Steelers fan, shared his reservations. Despite embracing Wilson as the new starter, he couldn’t shake a doubtful feeling that the team might fall short of achievements in the upcoming season.

Digs did acknowledge Wilson’s solid numbers from last year, noting that he had over 3,000 passing yards and an impressive 26:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He noted that if former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett had put up those stats, a trade might not have even been considered. However, Digs’ optimism wanes when he considers the current state of the wide receiver room.

“The O-Line is better. I am super worried about the wide receiver position. It’s just George Pickens right now, then a lot of guys that have been fours for their whole career. But, until further notice, I am going to believe in Russ until otherwise. I hope the ground game can carry it for a while.”

While Digs expresses faith in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s game-planning abilities, he’s concerned that average receivers might falter when it matters most. Therefore, the analyst is hopeful that the running game will carry them to victories.

The spotlight now shifts to Smith’s offensive acumen as the Steelers aim to outmaneuver formidable division rivals like the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns in pursuit of an AFC North title.

Steelers GM Has Great Confidence in the “Awesome” Wide Receiver Room

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan is certainly singing a different tune than Tone Digs. During his recent chat on 93.7 The Fan, Khan couldn’t contain his excitement about the team’s depth at wide receiver, especially beyond the rising star George Pickens.

According to Khan, the receivers have been turning heads during OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, showing impressive growth and putting in some serious work. He gushed:

“The growth from when the offseason program started to where we are now, and even the improvements from the start of OTAs to now has just been awesome to see. We like the group. We really, really do. They’re working hard. This was an important OTA and minicamp for us.”

“We’ve got a lot of new faces on offense and just seeing how they gel together, how they work. I can just tell you, it’s trending really positively. It’s awesome,” Khan continued, according to Steelersnow.com.

Arguably, the receivers might be taking Khan’s enthusiasm with a grain of salt. After all, their offseason has been a wild ride—from the moment when Khan declared his faith in Kenny Pickett at the 2024 NFL Combine to just ten days later, when the team signed Wilson. Before the fans could blink, Pickett was traded to the Eagles.

So while the receivers might likely be thrilled to hear Khan’s praise, they’re probably keeping their eyes wide open.