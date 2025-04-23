Will Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted Higher Than His Dad Deion Sanders? A Look Back at Coach Prime’s 1989 NFL Draft

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially less than 48 hours away, meaning that Shedeur Sanders is now that much closer to eclipsing the legacy of his father, Deion Sanders. However, his landing spot on draft night could go a long way in helping him accomplish that goal.

Advertisement

The former Colorado Buffalo recently voiced his desire to be drafted higher than his Hall of Fame dad, who the Atlanta Falcons selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. However, he’s unlikely to outdo his father’s story.

The New York Giants infamously requested that Sanders undergo a psychological evaluation as part of their pre-draft process. Upon the FSU product inquiring about the team’s position in the draft, the G-Men informed him that they nearly had a top 10 pick.

Sanders promptly responded “I’ll be gone before then. I’ll see y’all later.”

During the most recent episode of the 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, the 2024 Golden Arm winner admitted that his previously stated goal is now in a “50/50” state following the perceived decline of his draft stock.

“It could be what’s best for you, it could be what’s not best for you. It was more of a goal at first, I would say, because you’re looking at that and you’re not looking at life after that. The best situation, for me, is what’s going to happen on draft day, and I’m sure of that because I talk to god,” Shedeur said.

Initially favored to land with the Giants, Sanders’ decision to opt out of the 2025 NFL Combine has resulted in a steady decline in interest for him as a player. Now listed as the odds-on favorite to be selected by the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, the volatility of his draft stock is nearly unparalleled.

Suffice to say, he’s unlikely to meet his goal of being drafted higher than his dad.

It’s also worth noting that his father is full of ideas when it comes to potential landing spots in this year’s draft. When asked about his father having a preferred destination, Shedeur jokingly noted that the possibilities are endless, according to his father.

“Dad thinks he’s knows what team I’m going to every week. I just let him speculate with me. Dad has said every team that’s needed quarterback basically. So, yes, to a certain extent, he’s right.”

While the hall of fame DB has made a career out of being able to read the tea leaves, it’s likely that neither of them will be certain about the results of the draft until April 24th. But what about the mental battle before the main event?

Shedeur Sanders addresses the pressure to attend the 2025 NFL Draft

Given his affinity for luxury watches and designer clothes, many are expecting Sanders to show up and show out on night one of the NFL Draft. Be that as it may, Sanders doesn’t appear to be in a rush.

When asked whether he would like to go ahead and fast forward to draft day, the 23-year-old prospect suggested that he’d prefer one more day of rest.

“I would fast forward to the day before the draft… Because then I can enjoy my day before and then tomorrow, everything gets crazy, instead of four days from now everything gets crazy.”

For all of the criticisms and controversies that the second-generation talent has faced throughout the last several months, the process has still proven to be an enjoyable one. Now just a few sleeps away from realizing his childhood dreams, fans would be well advised to take a page out of Sanders’ book and simply relax before the fireworks go off at Lambeau Field.