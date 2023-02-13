Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; American singer Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 57 is underway, and we had the first of our performances when the national anthem was sung at the start of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of two fiery offenses. Patrick Mahomes just won league MVP and is leading a Chiefs offense that’s doing better than they did last year despite losing Tyreek Hill.

The game started off fast and quick with both teams scoring a touchdown on their first possession. Jalen Hurts sneaked it in for the Eagles and Mahomes found Kelce for the Chiefs’ score.

How long was the National Anthem in Super Bowl 57?

One of the many fabled performances of the Super Bowl is the National Anthem. This year country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton sang the National Anthem.

One of the many things people bet on during the game is the length of the National Anthem as an over/under prop bet. For this Super Bowl the over/under was set at 125 seconds, and Stapleton sang for 125 seconds.

Now, of course, the focus will shift to the Halftime Show where pop icon Rihanna will be performing. We also saw Sheryl Lee Ralph and Justina Miles perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’

