Analyst Explains Why the Pittsburgh Steelers Under Mike Tomlin Will Never Win Another Playoff Game

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach, Mike Tomlin, is shown on the sideline during the game at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. Image Credit: © Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was more than just a stumble at Acrisure Stadium. It was the kind of defeat that once again put Mike Tomlin’s postseason record back under the microscope, raising questions about his ability to win tangibly with the resources he has.

Advertisement

Despite Aaron Rodgers tying Brett Favre for fourth all-time with his 508th touchdown pass, the Steelers’ 31-17 defeat highlighted glaring weaknesses in Tomlin’s team.

The run game, for instance, mustered only 72 yards. Meanwhile, Rodgers threw two interceptions, including a backbreaking red-zone pick, and rookie Kaleb Johnson’s muffed kick return gifted the Seahawks a touchdown that swung momentum for good.

Add in the defense surrendering 18 plays of 10+ yards and a late 19-yard score from Kenneth Walker III, and the performance raised fresh doubts about whether Tomlin is still capable of guiding a talented roster to January success. Chris Mueller of 93.7 The Fan didn’t hold back on that very question.

“I don’t think they’ll ever win a playoff game with him. Again. I don’t think he will win another playoff game for as long as he’s here,” the analyst declared, before admitting his take might sound harsh given how long he defended the head coach.

Mueller’s reasoning, however, was blunt and statistically backed:

“Look at the body of evidence. They haven’t won one spanning an era… with a first-round pick quarterback, a former number two overall, another former first-rounder, a Super Bowl winner, and now a four-time MVP and Super Bowl winner. They look no closer to being able to beat any AFC playoff caliber team than they were seven or eight years ago.”

The critique went deeper, as Mueller argued that Tomlin’s flaws have calcified over time. “One of his biggest flaws is being able to trust young players at the position to actually play the position,” the analyst said, adding that the veteran coach also struggles to surround himself with truly elite assistants.

Mueller says that this combination explains why postseason wins have dried up since January 2017, when the Steelers last celebrated a playoff victory against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

93.7 The Fan’s Chris Mueller doesn’t believe the Steelers will win another playoff game with Tomlin as the Head Coach. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/srI5flKg0B — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) September 16, 2025

Unfortunately for Tomlin, these doubts will only get louder for him this week as the Steelers prepare for a tricky road trip to Foxborough.

The New England Patriots, now 1-1 under new coach Mike Vrabel, are coming off a comeback win against the Dolphins, where second-year QB Drake Maye threw two touchdowns and ran for another. The Patriots have also won three straight at home against the Steelers, making Sunday’s matchup a significant test for Tomlin’s squad.

So, for all the milestones Rodgers continues to pile up, the Steelers’ bigger question remains the same: can Mike Tomlin find a formula that translates to playoff wins? Because reaching the postseason has never been an issue for them.

If the head coach fails again this season, Mueller’s stinging prediction may feel less like talk radio fodder and more like the hard truth.