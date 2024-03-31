“Every Drive, He Was Motherf*cking Someone”: Rob Gronkowski Once Revealed the Biggest Difference Between Tampa & Patriots’ Tom Brady

The seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady, is well-known for his intense desire to win, which often led to his outbursts of frustration on the sidelines, particularly during his time with the New England Patriots. But did TB12’s attitude see a shift when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020?

Advertisement

His former teammate Rob Gronkowski discussed this on the “Games With Names” podcast a few weeks back and didn’t shy away from revealing what set Tampa Bay Brady apart from his time in New England. In Gronk’s words, the star QB was ‘way more laid back’ in Cigar City.

He mentioned how, during their Patriots days, Brady would often get heated up after every drive and would sometimes throw tablets while letting out some colorful words. However, in Tampa, that intensity was dialed down significantly.

Advertisement

“I mean, he was just way more laid back. That’s 100%,” Gronk said. “Yeah, Patriots Tom, every drive, he was Motherf**king someone and throwing the tablets… He did that like once or twice instead of 30 times (in Tampa). Just way more laid back, a lot more carefree as well.”

Interestingly, Rob Gronkowski also recalled an incident during Brady’s time in Tampa Bay when, for the first time, the star QB forgot how many downs were left in a play. It was a Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears in 2020. TB12’s unbelievable blunder came toward the end of the game when a confused Brady awkwardly held up four fingers, mistakenly thinking there was another play left. But, boy, was he wrong. The Buccaneers ended up losing 20-19 to the Bears, and Brady’s slip-up became prime-time meme material.

Rob Gronkowski spent 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers, always alongside Tom Brady. When it comes to knowing anything about his QB teammate, Gronk is the go-to guy, and he never disappoints with the inside stories he shares. They have been best buds, and together the QB-tight-end duo clinched not one, but three Lombardies.

Brady’s Tablet-Breaking Sparked NFL Warning

During Week 2 of the 2022 season, Tom Brady made headlines when he angrily spiked a tablet on the sideline during a game against the New Orleans Saints. Reports later revealed that he actually broke two tablets in frustration. While this wasn’t the first time he’d shown such frustration, it turned out to be the last.

Advertisement

The NFL reacted by sending out a memo to all 32 teams, warning of punishments for damaging any league-issued equipment. Since then, the rule hasn’t changed, putting an end to Brady’s tablet-breaking habit. It’s now seen as his signature move, now that no other player can follow suit.