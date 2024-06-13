Where is Taylor Swift On Kansas City Chiefs Ring Ceremony Day?

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been four months since the Kansas City Chiefs lifted their consecutive Super Bowl trophies. As the franchise prepares to go again for that historic three-peat, they still have celebration left in them from that night in Vegas. The defending champs released a killer campaign called “Back to Back Greatness” just a few days before the ring ceremony to kick off two weeks of celebration.

Advertisement

Greatness never goes out of style. pic.twitter.com/7FTm9Psv11 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 10, 2024

The Chiefs plan to unveil the rings tonight on the 13th of June and many fans have the same question on their lips- Will Taylor Swift be there? Well, Fox4kc journo Harold R Kuntz revealed the answer to the question after being repeatedly pestered by the eager fans.

Only because I’ve been asked a few times if Taylor Swift will be at the #Chiefs Ring Ceremony Red Carpet tonight… pic.twitter.com/OHyAxT0EAU — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 13, 2024

Taking X(formerly Twitter), he revealed that Tay-Tay, still not through from her Eras Tour, will be in Liverpool for two days- 13th and 14th June 2024, performing at iconic Anfield Stadium.

Many fans find it ridiculous to bug a journalist with such a frivolous question, especially when the franchise, players, and fans are gearing up for two weeks of celebration. However, Taylor Swift’s continued presence at Arrowhead and her relationship with Travis Kelce make her a significant part of the Chiefs’ kingdom.

Taylor Swift’s impact on the NFL is visible and lauded as the league gains a whole new set of fans. An age group that never showed much interest in football has chimed in. These fans are now turning up for games, and Swifties are glued to the TV and social media to watch their idol attend these games and celebrations.

The Ring ceremony promises to be unique and unforgettable. Fans can watch the unveiling on all the Chiefs’ social media accounts and the club’s official YouTube channel. Jostens, who produced the Chiefs’ three previous rings, designed and manufactured the rings again.