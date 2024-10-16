Will Taylor Swift Skip Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl Rematch at Levi’s Stadium for Eras Tour Miami?

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift will probably skip the Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl rematch at Levi’s Stadium because the schedule clashes with her Eras Tour in Miami. Instead, the pop icon will open with three consecutive shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from October 18 to 20.

Advertisement

Despite having the option of traveling by a private jet, Taylor might miss the action because the last day of her Miami concert coincides with the game. As a result, fans will surely miss the billionaire singer, who has religiously attended Travis Kelce’s games, supporting the star TE and the Chiefs.

The pop icon tweeted on Tuesday that she will kick off the final leg of the Eras Tour “next week”. However, it must be noted that Taylor has stayed committed to attending Chiefs games ever since she started dating Kelce.

We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The… pic.twitter.com/kH8cSEy64U — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 15, 2024

Taylor has attended 15 of the Chiefs’ 23 games since her relationship with Travis began. The singer’s attendance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas after the Tokyo concert, with the help of officials, was indeed a confidence booster for the Swifties as well as the Chiefs fans.

However, it is unlikely that something similar will happen on Sunday, as she will be performing live when the game will unfold at Levi’s Stadium.

The Chiefs are eager to trample the 49ers, who have had a mixed season (3 wins and 3 losses) thus far. While San Francisco did register a 35-24 win over the Seahawks last week, injury issues continue to plague them. Nevertheless, Kyle Shanahan and Co. will look to exact revenge for the Super Bowl loss.

With Taylor Swift set to miss the clash, what are the remaining Kansas City games she might attend?

Taylor Swift’s Attendance Status for the Next Three Chiefs Games

After the 49ers clash, the Chiefs will take on the Raiders in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 27, which Taylor is likely to miss. She is performing in New Orleans on the Eras Tour.

As far as the November 4 clash against the Buccaneers at Arrowhead is concerned, Chiefs fans have a reason to smile. Taylor won’t be performing at that time but would surely be exhausted. This is because she will complete a show in Indianapolis a day before the contest. Yet, she is expected to attend the game.

The November 10 game against the Broncos at Arrowhead is a free day for the pop icon. She has a week off before the resumption of the Eras Tour. So, in all likelihood, Taylor will be there to cheer for Travis and Co.

The bottom line is, Taylor is expected to attend at least one of the three Chiefs games after the 49ers clash.