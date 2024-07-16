Will the 49ers Meet Brandon Aiyuk’s Demands? Insider Explains Contract Issue

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

The contract negotiations between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk have stalled. With potential disagreement on a multi-year extension, murmurs about the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro member leaving the Niners are rampant. However, the drama revolving around the wideout’s contract situation boils down to money, as The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini shared with Colin Cowherd during her recent appearance on ‘The Herd.’

While the Niners want to keep Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the roster for obvious reasons, the escalating wideout market poses a grave threat in fairly paying their key players. Russini revealed that this is why the 49ers were even open to moving Aiyuk for the right package.

While the price tag remains a secret, San Francisco would want to get a generous combination of assets and picks because of Aiyuk’s progress over the last four years. Likewise, this scenario partly explains the team’s decision to select wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Although the front office wanted to keep him in a Niners uniform, Russini claimed their obsession with Aiyuk isn’t as strong as their affinity with Christian McCaffrey. Hence, the club offered their top wideout a contract with an annual average between $26 to $27 million. However, that offer became obsolete after the surge in the receiver market, which means Aiyuk suddenly became worth more.

If Aiyuk’s camp would negotiate based on their client’s upside, they can argue for a $30 million annual average salary, comparable to what Amon-Ra St. Brown signed.

That said, Since Aiyuk won’t report to the 49ers training camp until July 23, both parties have a week to get this contract done. However, the Niners Nation need not fret, as delayed contracts are true to the team’s nature, like how Nick Bosa received his lucrative extension last year.

Which Side Has the Leverage in the Aiyuk-49ers Contract Talks?

While the surging market bodes well for Aiyuk, the 49ers have aces up their sleeves in this contract negotiation. First, the 49ers selected two talented wide receivers in the 2024 draft who could compensate for Aiyuk’s potential departure.

Second, Aiyuk is still signed with the Niners and must play out the 2024 season under the fifth-year option of his rookie-scale contract. Third, even if Aiyuk’s contract expires after this season, San Francisco can use the franchise tag on him for 2025.

That option limits Aiyuk’s choices to signing the fully guaranteed tag worth around $23 million, agreeing to an extension favorable to the 49ers, or hopefully playing elsewhere after a trade.

Without a trade, Aiyuk cannot play next season if he doesn’t sign the tag. Likewise, recent NFL history shows that teams who allowed their marquee wide receiver to walk away performed better. The Kansas City Chiefs are the best example after letting Tyreek Hill transfer to the Miami Dolphins. The Green Bay Packers are also doing well without Davante Adams.

Amidst these possible outcomes, Russini also sees the possibility of Aiyuk signing a short-term extension with the 49ers for a reduced price, giving the two sides another chance to negotiate during Aiyuk’s prime years.