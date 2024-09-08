Will the NFL Fine Jalen Carter? Breaking Down the Tackle on Jordan Love That Caused the Injury

The final moments of the Packers’ loss to the Eagles have sparked intense debate among NFL fans, centered on Jordan Love’s knee injury. As Love dropped back to pass, Eagles’ DT Jalen Carter closed in, resulting in a tackle that left the Green Bay quarterback writhing in pain.

The incident has raised questions about the nature of the play – was it a dirty move or simply an unfortunate accident?

Replays of the tackle show Carter and teammate Brandon Graham converging on Love from different angles. While Carter latched onto Love’s ankle, Graham tackled from the opposite side, causing Love‘s leg to bend awkwardly.

Despite the gruesome appearance, closer examination suggests the play was within the bounds of legal football action.

The NFL’s Player Safety Rules and Flagrant Personal Foul list don’t seem to categorize Carter’s tackle as a violation. This fact, combined with the absence of a flag on the play, indicates that officials on the field saw no malicious intent or illegal action.

Don’t think he’ll be fined though, the tackle doesn’t look like any of the below mentioned rules/fouls pic.twitter.com/KqhvXXoaxO — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) September 8, 2024

Still, the severity of Love’s injury has left Packers fans concerned and seeking answers. Some argue it was simply a case of two players going hard, with Love unfortunately caught in the crossfire of physics and timing.

So, it is highly unlikely that the NFL will fine Carter due to the apparent legality of the tackle. Carter also finally broke his silence on the matter amid the swirling controversy.

Eagles tackle offers well wishes for Love’s quick recovery

Carter’s actions after the game suggest he was genuinely concerned about Love’s well-being. He made a point to check on the Packers quarterback as soon as the final whistle blew. However, this gesture did little to calm the storm of criticism from fans.

Jalen Carter later took to Instagram, sharing some of the angry messages he’d received. His caption, “Making a football play wishing Jordan the best recovery!” seemed to be an attempt to defuse the situation and express his good intentions.

It looks like Jalen Carter has already received hate messages from Packers and NFL fans. Via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/RPJZYhF97u — Aidan Doc (@AidanDoc__) September 7, 2024

Amid the uproar, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported some potentially positive news:

Initial tests indicated Jordan Love’s ACL is intact. But there’s a wide range of outcomes based on additional scans, which will occur when the team gets back to Green Bay later today. https://t.co/yfwxQVT5vp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2024

While the incident cast a shadow over the game’s conclusion, the Eagles walked away with a 34-29 victory, kicking off their season with a 1-0 record. As they savor the win, the team will likely be eager to put this controversy behind them and shift focus to the challenges that lie ahead.