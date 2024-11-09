Will the ‘Tornado Watch’ Impact College Football? Longhorns Face the Gators Amid ‘Adverse’ Weather

The Florida Gators are gearing up for a challenging matchup on Saturday as they head to North Texas to face the Longhorns, braving torrential rains and extreme weather. Residents in the area should prepare for heavy thunderstorms on Friday evening, with risks of flooding, strong winds, and even tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect across 16 counties, including Denton, Dallas, Grayson, Hill, and Johnson, lasting until 9 p.m. Friday.

Notably, the conditions will improve on the morning of game day, Saturday, when the match kicks off at 11:00 a.m. It will be partly sunny, though not warm, and with much lower humidity. There is only a 1% probability of precipitation, with only 26% of cloud cover.

But on Friday night, there is an 86% probability of precipitation, with a 34% chance of thunderstorms. However, the conditions will continue to improve overnight, with chances of precipitation falling to 25% and wind speed won’t be more than 17km.

As a result, the game should go on as expected, with the Longhorns favorites against the struggling Gators in this crucial SEC Matchup.

Texas Longhorns are now 7-1 against the Gators

The Longhorns are coming off a bye week and enter the game as fifth best college team in the nation and as favorites for this SEC matchup. They are 7-1 going against Bill Nappier’s 4-4 team that has struggled throughout the season. This weekend will be no different, especially with their depleted squad.

As per Burnt Orange Nation, DJ Lagaway went down last week with a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week. Down to their third-string QB, the Gators will probably run the ball, something Nappier has tried to do throughout the season.

Now, down to bare bones, with a couple of QBs and receivers missing, their ground game will come into play even though their lead RB Montrell Johnson remains questionable.

However, they have depth in the rushing department and will run the ball behind the offensive line, which has been solid, giving up only four sacks. The Florida’s defense has helped them in the season, forcing turnovers and sacking opposition QBs.

On the other hand, the Longhorns will try to rediscover their offensive mojo, winning only 27-24 against Vanderbilt. They struggled against Georgia a week before the Vanderbilt game. Quinn Ewers has struggled lately, partially because of the offensive line struggles.

However, Steve Sarkisian’s team is too talented to stumble against a struggling, depleted Florida squad. Yet they may have to secure the win without the full support of their home crowd, as travel remains challenging despite anticipated improvements in the weather.

A victory is expected for the Longhorns, but a loss would significantly dampen their playoff hopes.