With $776,000,000 Up for Grabs, Kylian Mbappé Could Surpass Tom Brady & Peyton Manning’s Combined NFL Earnings in One Season

Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in the history of the NFL, signed multiple lucrative contracts during his 23 season long NFL journey. Peyton Manning is another superstar QB who also raked in the moolah by performing at the highest level for 19 years. However, even if we put together the amount of money both these legends earned solely through NFL contracts, it would be way less than $776,000,000, the amount offered to soccer star Kylian Mbappé by a Saudi soccer club.

What makes this whole equation even more bizarre is the fact that Saudi Club Al-Hilal isn’t signing Mbappé for 5 or 10 years by offering him $776 million. In fact, per Front Office Sports, Kylian will pocket all the cash for providing his services to the club for one season. Moreover, the club is also ready to offer $332 million in transfer fee to Kylian’s existing club PSG, which brings their total expenditure to $1.1 billion. This is the sort of amount franchises are valued at.

Peyton Manning & Tom Brady’s Career Earnings are Lower Than What Could be Kylian Mbappé’s One Year Payout

As per Statista, the average franchise value of teams in the NHL was $1.03 billion in 2022. This is lower than what Al-Hilal is ready to spend on Kylian. If we talk about the NFL, while the average team value has shot up to $4.47 billion, it is hard to digest that the league’s two biggest superstars, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, didn’t collectively earn as much as the soccer star is being offered.

As per Sportico, Tom Brady is currently the highest paid NFL star of all time(on field earnings only). In his astonishing career which spanned over two decades, Brady took home a total of $333 million in NFL salaries. On the other hand, Peyton Manning appears on the eighth spot on this list of highest salary takers, raking in a total of $249 million.

In total, both legends earned $582 million by making plays at the highest level. It is $194 million less than what Kylian might get if he accepts the Al-Hilal offer. Needless to say, Saudi Arabia is changing the sporting landscape at a rapid pace and in the coming years, it won’t be a surprise if we see Saudis billionaires owning NFL and NBA franchises.

Saudi Arabia is Transforming the Global Sporting Landscape

Al-Hilal seems ready to go to any lengths to get the French superstar. The $1.1 billion package offered by the club is subjected to change and yes, the dollar figure might go further up. As per James Benge of CBS Sports, the club would not waste time in changing their offer, if Kylian agrees for a long term deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already playing for a Saudi Club named Al Nassr, through which he is reportedly earning over $200 million per year. Karim Benzema has also inked a lucrative 3-year deal with Al Ittihad. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that after changing the game of Golf with LIV, Saudis are rapidly transforming the soccer market and if this trend continues, we might even see the NFL and NBA market transform in the near future.