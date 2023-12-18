With Taylor Swift in Attendance, Patriots Hosted Their Own Iconic Singer at Gillette Stadium

The sensational singer Taylor Swift has been a fixture at NFL games, catching attention from both the Kansas City Chiefs and their opponents as she consistently shows up to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, the New England Patriots came up with their answer to the Swifties by hosting their superfan singer at Gillette Stadium.

As the Kansas City Chiefs clashed against the Patriots on their home turf, the iconic singer and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi was in attendance to support his favorite NFL team. Before the game started, the Oscar-winning singer was seen spending a considerable amount of time on the field alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Sunday.

The rockstar shares a strong friendship with both Kraft and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. After the Pats defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game in 2018, Jon Bon Jovi mentioned that he has had a longstanding relationship with Kraft for about 20 years and with Belichick for nearly 30 years.

In a widely circulated video, Jon Bon Jovi was captured reaching out to David Andrews, the veteran center for the Patriots, offering a hug and good luck wishes just before the game began. The video originally posted by “Savage”, carried a caption that read, “They got Taylor Swift and we got Jon Bon F****** Jovi. Take notes Kansas City.”

It hinted at a fun competition between the teams, suggesting that having Bon Jovi as a fan was equally cool, if not more, for the Patriots as having Swift for the Chiefs.

NFL Fans Compare Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi as Rockstar Supporters

Football fans on social media found themselves divided as they began comparing Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi, debating who made a better rockstar supporter for their respective teams. This comparison sparked a lighthearted and enjoyable banter among fans, adding an extra layer of excitement to the ongoing NFL game.

One fan stated, “Didn’t we have Taylor first? Enjoy our sloppy seconds, Travis.”

Another one wrote, “Yeah one has sold over 70 million more records than the other. Hint: it’s not Bon Jovi”

A different fan mentioned, “Jon Bon Jovi is far more talented and puts out way better music.”

Jon Bon Jovi received an exciting reception from Patriots fans before the game commenced, as he held a special role for Week 15’s event. He served as the “Keeper of the Light,” symbolically ringing the bell positioned at the top of the lighthouse.

The ‘Living on a Prayer’ singer is a die-hard Patriots fan, and he is often seen attending the team’s training camp at Gillette Stadium since it was opened in 2002. Interestingly, his band was the first to perform a concert at the stadium, which became an iconic moment for New England Patriots fans.