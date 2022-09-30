“Wonder if Tua Tagovailoa Calls This a Back Injury”: Shannon Sharpe Blasted For Insensitive Tweet (now deleted) Regarding Dolphins QB’s Serious Injury

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s distasteful Tweet regarding Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s injury ended up sparking an outrage on Twitter.

The Miami Dolphins are facing a lot of flak on Twitter for what they did with their main quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After a 3-0 start to the season, fans were expecting the Miami-based franchise to rest Tua, especially after what happened in the clash against the Bills.

Tua had suffered a back injury against the Buffalo Bills and he surely didn’t look in good shape for a while. However, he was cleared to play against the Bengals which eventually turned out to be a horrible decision.

Miami’s QB1 was sacked with 6 minutes left before halftime by Bengals DE Josh Tupou. He rammed on the ground and was immediately carted off the field.

Moreover, what really frightened the fans was how Tua responded after sustaining the injury. He was seen contorting his fingers which hinted that he had suffered head trauma.

Shannon Sharpe apologizes for insensitive Tweet about Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

As soon as the visuals of Tua’s injury went viral, Twitteratis went ballistic. Many slammed the Dolphins as well as the NFL for not paying adequate attention to the safety of the players.

However, amidst all this, NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe Tweeted something about Tua’s injury that ended up drawing a lot of backlash. “Wonder if Tua/Dolphins call this a back injury. Can’t wait to hear diagnosis,” the NFL Hall of Famer wrote on Twitter.

After facing backlash, Shannon quickly deleted the Tweet and issued an apology. “I deleted my previous post because it wasn’t the right thing to say. I apologize for my lack of sensitivity dealing with the injury.”

I deleted my previous post because it wasn’t the right thing to say. I apologize for my lack of sensitivity dealing with the injury. I believe the Dolphins lied about Tua injury on Sunday and put him in this predicament. Again, I apologize for lapse in judgement — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

“I believe the Dolphins lied about Tua injury on Sunday and put him in this predicament. Again, I apologize for lapse in judgement,” he added.

The damage was done before Shannon could issue an apology and while a few fans opined that what Shannon said wasn’t actually wrong, many reprimanded him for being way too insensitive at a time when someone has suffered such a dangerous injury.

As far as Tua is concerned, the Dolphins updated that he will fly back to Miami and is responding well to the treatment. Fans are hoping to see the Dolphins QB back in action soon.

