“Miami Dolphins Taking the AFC”: Tyreek Hill Responds to Johnny Manziel’s Positive Take on the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is known for being one of the most outspoken players in the NFL, and he’s never one to hold back his thoughts. Whether it’s his trash talk, viral challenges, or bold claims, Hill remains one of the league’s most entertaining personalities on and off the field.

In a recent appearance on Johnny Manziel’s YouTube channel, the former Chiefs star sat down for a wide-ranging conversation with the ex-NFL quarterback. The two discussed Hill’s time in Kansas City, the current AFC landscape, and his thoughts on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ ongoing dominance.

When Manziel asked Hill what it’s been like watching Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to thrive since his departure, Hill took a moment before offering a candid and emotional response.

“As a fan it’s great, but as a player who’s been there, it’s sad,” Hill admitted. “It’s like damn, them my boys, I had a chance to be there with them boys, but just watching Pat and his growth watching Andy and how those guys roll over there, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Manziel then suggested that Mahomes and the Chiefs are on track for more Super Bowl appearances, including this season. Hill, however, wasn’t having it. He quickly jumped in with a confident declaration.

“My Miami Dolphins taking the AFC bro, don’t doubt it bro,” Hill boldly stated.

When asked to imagine a potential Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Championship Game, Hill admitted it would be a deeply personal moment.

“We all know Tua is the best quarterback in the NFL,” Hill said about his quarterback. “It’ll be a great thing dawg, playing against [my] former team, Andy, Pat, and the guys, Kelce, it’ll be great. I don’t know. It would be a very emotional game for me.”

Despite Hill’s bold prediction, oddsmakers aren’t as optimistic about Miami’s chances. According to ESPN.com, the Chiefs currently hold the third-best odds to win the AFC at +350, while the Dolphins sit ninth at +3500.

Hill, who was drafted by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, spent six seasons with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl during the 2019 season. He was traded to Miami in 2022, where he has since become the centerpiece of the Dolphins’ high-powered offense.

Now entering his third season with Miami, Hill remains as confident as ever—both in his team and in himself. Whether or not the Dolphins dethrone his former team remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Tyreek Hill won’t stop believing—or talking about it.