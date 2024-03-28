“Working At a Sandwich Shop, Making $7.25 an Hour”: Ashton Washington, First Female NFL Scout in History, Had to Climb Up Every Step of the Painful Ladder

Ashton Washington’s love for football started on the sidelines, watching her brother and father on the field. In 2021, she made history when she was hired by the Chicago Bears as the team’s first full-time female scout. But the journey to the big leagues wasn’t easy.

While she knew she always wanted to work in football, she didn’t have a roadmap on how to get there. And eventually, Washington just forged her own path. Starting off working minimum wage in sandwich shops to her stint now with the Bears, Ashton Washington had to climb a lot of mountains and overcome a lot of hurdles. In an NFL spotlight feature on her story, Washington revealed,

“I was only 18, working at a sandwich shop, making $7.25 an hour. Then working as an intern at a news station. And then working within sports and being on the sidelines, reporting.”

Advertisement

Before joining the Chicago Bears, Washington held positions such as Director of Recruiting Operations and Creative Content at Texas Tech University for seven months, Assistant Coach/Director of Football Relations at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for 10 months, and various roles with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL.

Her first big break came when then U of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith recruited Washington onto his team as the Director of Football Relations. However, this was also when she experienced her first major fall, as she was soon after let go alongside coach Lovie. Things clearly got better for Washington though as her next landing spot became the Bears office.

Ashton Washington: A Role Model for Aspiring Female Students

Washington is an inspiration to all girls across America, who might be fearful of taking a big leap over the perceived hurdles of race and gender. For Washington, being deeply connected to her roots entails more than simply respecting her history; it acts as a driving influence in her current position as a pioneer in the sports industry.

As she navigates through the threads of her career, she not only showcases her individual journey but also values ​​and elevates the varied stories she encounters. But she doesn’t stop there. To give a step up to girls like her, Ashton Washington awards $1000 scholarships to aspiring girls.

Advertisement

Sponsored by Project Impact MS, the scholarship aims to dismantle obstacles and support the achievement of women of color. Annually, one deserving recipient is granted $1,000, which is disbursed directly to the chosen junior college or university to cover tuition expenses.