“Make America Great Again”: Ryan Garcia’s Shadow Boxing Display for Donald Trump Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has been on top of the world since his performance last weekend. In arguably one of the biggest fights of his career, Garcia put on a performance for the ages as he outclassed and embarrassed heavy favorite, Devin Haney. ‘KingRy’ knocked Haney to the ground multiple times before winning by majority decision. Following the win, Garcia has been on a victory parade with his latest stop being at Mar-a-Lago to visit former President, Donald Trump.

While Trump is a massive MMA fan and is often spotted cage side at UFC events, he is also a boxing connoisseur. Hence, it was only right for Garcia to stop by Mar-a-Lago to pay homage. Interestingly, Garcia even documented his visit to Mar-a-Lago on social media, where he was spotted shadow-boxing in front of the former president. This video was later posted with a caption that said,

“TRUMP IS MY FRIEND. Have a great day. TRUMP 2024”



Needless to say, the post garnered some extremely polarising reactions from fans, as one claimed, “You tripping I’m unfollowing you gang”

Another fan had a similar thought saying, “He’s just using you for votes then backstab you”

However, there were fans in support of Trump as one said, “TRUMP 2024 – Sleepy Joe doesn’t stand a chance.”

Likewise, another commenter took this opportunity to say, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” Interestingly, one fan even equated Garcia’s performance with the elections, saying, “you dropped haney now we wanna see you drop biden.”

Garcia’s victory trip comes after placing and winning a few massive bets on himself which earned him a mega payday against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia turns a $2 million bet into an eight-figure payday

‘King’ was an underdog going into the fight against Devin Haney. His antics leading up to the fight and during fight week meant that the Las Vegas bookies had little to no faith in him. However, what Garcia knew and others did not was that his antics were all just an act.



In fact, Garcia was so confident about his victory that in a podcast with Patrick Bet-David, the boxer confirmed he had bet a whopping $2 million on himself. Subsequently, the outsized odds helped him walk away with a whopping $12 million after besting Haney. This brought his total earnings from the fight to an impressive $50 million.