“Wow the Legacy”: Fans Amazed as Tom Brady Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of His Parents on Their 56th Wedding Anniversary

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs a family member as mother Galynn Brady (right) looks on after Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many athletes have made it to the professional ranks through the toughest of circumstances. But there’s also a big group of pros who got to where they are thanks to the support of their families. The NFL’s greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady, would definitely put himself in the latter category.

Tom grew up in San Mateo, California, regularly attending San Francisco 49ers games with his father, Thomas Brady Sr. His mother, Galynn Patricia (nee Johnson), was also a constant presence in his life. Together, they remained major figures throughout Tom’s NFL career. The star QB famously teared up while answering a question about his dad during a Super Bowl media day session.

That bond likely only grew stronger as Tom’s life changed dramatically over the last five years — from his divorce to his eventual retirement from the league. Through it all, his parents were right there by his side. So, when their 56th (!) wedding anniversary rolled around this past Saturday, Tom marked the moment in a heartfelt way, sharing a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day way back in 1969.

“56 years ago in Browerville, MN… Happy Anniversary to the most incredible parents anyone could ask for… Over the years, you’ve shown our whole family what it truly means to build a life of love, laughter and faith. You’ve taught us how to support one another, how to grow together, and how to face life’s challenges,” penned the former QB in the caption.

“We’re endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done and continue to do for us. Thank you for being the heart of our family. Here’s to 56 amazing years—and many more to come!”

Brady’s parents have generally stayed in the background, but they’ve come to the forefront a bit more since Brady’s retirement. They were both featured heavily in the Robert Kraft-sponsored documentary series The Dynasty about the New England Patriots during the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

With that said, several fans with sharp eyes noticed just how much Brady resembles his father and namesake. “Congratulations to your parents! You look so much like your dad!” one wrote. “You got the best of both their features fr,” another penned.

Others hilariously shouted out Tom Sr. and Galynn for creating the man they did, which all started with that wedding day. One joked, “Who knew two humans could make a goat,” while another said, “These two needa be carved into Mount Rushmore for what they produced.”

This fan penned, “Wow the legacy. That is amazing,” along with a red heart emoji.

No doubt, this will be a nice family break for the busy Tom Brady. He’s been front and center in his role as minority owner during the Las Vegas Raiders’ recruiting efforts this offseason. He played an integral role in landing the head coach-quarterback duo of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith.

Together, they’ve brought new belief to the franchise for the first time in a long while. Tom Sr. and Galynn are surely proud of their son’s second act.