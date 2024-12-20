“In Their Eyes, Your Girl Is Your Weak Spot”: Stephen A. Smith Tells Travis Hunter Amid Leanna Lenee Drama

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy, Travis Hunter has been making the headlines because of his fiancée Leanna Lenee. The Buffs star has been defending Leanna from the internet trolls due to her recent statements but in Stephen A. Smith’s eyes, Hunter and Leanna need to stop talking about their relationship on the internet.

In his recent YouTube video, the veteran sports analyst dished honest thoughts as he let Travis Hunter know that as he gets famous, there will be a lot rooting for his downfall. The world is not full of good human beings.

As per Smith, the ones with mal intentions for the Heisman winner are always on the prey, so the more Travis defends his girlfriend, they realize how much of a weak spot she is for him.

“There’s a lot of good people in this world Travis but the ones who are the loudest illuminate the most. They are waiting for you to fall bro, they don’t give a damn about you and in their eyes, your girl is your weak spot because she showed her vulnerabilities.”

Smith stated that this is a vicious cycle that can only be cut off when Travis chooses not to defend his relationship anymore. The internet always has a lot of time in its hands, so as the analyst rightly argued, the onus is on Hunter to stop this cycle and show the world what his weak spots are.

Stephen A. had advice for Leanna too

Stephen also had suggestions for Leanna. The analyst once again went no holds barred as he straight up asked Leanna why she had the need to reveal and explain everything about her relationship to the public. The analyst reminded Leanna that she was going to be Travis’ wife soon, so the only one who deserved explanation and assurance was Travis and no one else.

“What are y’all doing? First of all, Leanna, you are his lady. You are his fiancée. You are about to be his wife. Why are you explaining to the world how much you care about him? Does he know? That’s all that matters.”

Just like his advice to Travis, Stephen urged Leanna to not be overtly vulnerable on camera. In an ideal scenario, Leanna should have gotten all the empathy in the world for her emotional rants, but in the internet’s eyes, it’s a sign of weakness. The analyst thus asked Leanna to keep things private.

“You are on camera, your voice cracking, tears falling, seeming like they’re on the verge of streaming down your face [while being] completely upset over these assertions pervading all over social media. Do you think that’s going to shut people up? All it’s going to do is invite them to talk about you more. Why? Because people find you soft.”

When someone with the experience and level-headedness of Stephen A. Smith speaks, more often than not it’s worth its weight in gold.