“You Ain’t Got No Quarterback”: Shannon Sharpe isn’t Pleased With Myles Garrett’s Decision to Stay in Cleveland

When the Cleveland Browns were faced with the realization that their best player, Myles Garrett, had little to no interest in playing for them anymore, the franchise made him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. The Browns may have proved that money does, in fact, talk, but now Garrett must live with the consequences of his decision.

Now shackled to a franchise that is closer to sainthood than playoff wins for the next four years of his career, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year recipient will have to contend with the fact that he will likely never realize his dreams of winning a Super Bowl.

On the latest episode of the Night Cap podcast, Shannon Sharpe highlighted the pros and cons of the four-time All-Pro’s decision to seemingly cash out on his career. With an extension that includes $122.8m guaranteed and a total value of $204.8m, Sharpe believes that Garrett’s decision ended up being about money rather than hopes of success.

“How are you going to win now, you ain’t got no quarterback. You’re in the same position. The only difference that Myles Garrett is in now is that he’s got $123 million guaranteed… That is the only thing that has changed. Nothing has changed toward them winning… Who are they going to win with?”

In an attempt to defend Garrett, Sharpe’s cohost and Cincinnati Bengals legend, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, highlighted the fact that Cleveland was never willing to part ways with the six-time pro bowler to begin with. Seemingly suggesting that he might as well have taken the money, the former wide receiver explained that,

“We know how to get you to want to be here, we’re going to pay you… They weren’t letting him go anyways… You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place because they already said ‘We’re not trading you.’ …Management doesn’t want to lose the centerpiece of that defense.”

Considering that Garrett was all smiles following the signing of his historic contract, Sharpe ultimately maintained that “It was always about the money.” Regardless of whether or not that’s true, Garrett certainly got the payday that he deserved.

Unfortunately for Garrett, he was only the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for a total of 10 days. Triple crown winner, Ja’Marr Chase, saw his 2024 efforts rewarded by the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of $161 million.

In noting that “Myles set the bar,” the former LSU Tiger had nothing but thanks for the pass rusher, suggesting that he allowed him to earn figures that he would have otherwise never asked for.

“There was a lot going on at the time numbers-wise. Myles really helped me, because, you know, I’m not a greedy person, and I’m not selfish. I’m not going to overdo nothing.”

With the Bengals and Browns set to renew their AFC North rivalry once again in 2025, fans can expect to see a rather friendly interaction between Chase and Garrett at some point during the upcoming season.