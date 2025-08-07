Jason Kelce Reveals Who He Thinks Would Win a Game Between 2017 Eagles & 2024 Eagles

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were arguably the most successful franchise never to have won a Super Bowl for a very long time. But then, in 2017, the stars aligned, and they finally reached the NFL’s pinnacle with a Super Bowl win over none other than Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. Pretty darn good.

Jason Kelce was a key contributor on that squad. And he would continue to lead the Eagles over the next six years, including another run to the Super Bowl in 2022, though they lost that time around to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a rough end to the 2023 season, Kelce hung up his cleats to cap a Hall of Fame career. But he might have left just one year early, as the Birds would go on to win their second Super Bowl in eight years the very next season. This time around, though, things were completely different.

In 2017, they were without their MVP-candidate QB Carson Wentz by the time the Super Bowl rolled around, and they were missing other key pieces. They beat the Pats in a classic but tight shootout. The 2024 Eagles, meanwhile, were, in a word, dominant.

Kelce was thus asked by Eagles DBs Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship if he believed that the 2017 team could beat Philly’s 2024 edition.

“I think, especially by the time we made the Super Bowl, we had already lost our starting quarterback. Jason Peters was out, Darren Sproles was out,” said the former center on Exciting Mics.

“And like, listen, we won, but it took everything we had to beat the Patriots. You guys beat the team that’s been the best team in the NFL for pretty much—Pat Mahomes has been in the Conference Championship every year of his career, and he just finished his seventh season—and [against] you guys, it wasn’t even close.”

Jason Kelce on the 2017 Eagles vs 2024 Eagles: “We’d beat the f*** out of you guys” 😂 pic.twitter.com/xKUbKAPpwe — Exciting Mics (@excitingmics) August 7, 2025

A starting QB, an All-Pro left tackle, a key skill position player all missing. That’s no small thing. The 2024 Eagles, meanwhile, were all healthy as oxen. While Kelce’s competitive spirit forces him to believe in himself and his team, logically, he sees a clear answer to the question.

“So, watching how you guys ended the season, I don’t know how you could realistically think that we would beat you guys… But I’ll tell you this, just being a competitor, we’d beat the f*ck outta you guys.”

For comparison, the 2017 Eagles had four All-Pros (one of whom was Wentz), while the 2024 team had six, all of whom were healthy. The 2017 Eagles just barely got past a 40-year-old Brady. The 2024 Eagles completely embarrassed Brady’s successor as the best in the league, Patrick Mahomes, in his prime.

During the first half of Super Bowl 59, before the game got out of hand and Mahomes boosted his stats with some garbage time numbers, the three-time Super Bowl MVP had gone 6-for-14 for 33 yards with two INTs and three sacks. Against the Eagles in 2017, Brady set numerous Super Bowl records, including most passing yards in a postseason game (505). The answer is clear here, and Kelce knows it, too.

Unfortunately, DeJean and Blankenship’s social media team posted the video with the caption quoting Kelce’s final line, which was clearly said as a joke. Evidently, many of the accounts replying to the video did not actually watch it.

One responded with the emoji of a cap. “Yeah, i’m sorry but absolutely not,” said another uninformed fan.

Thankfully, there were as many, if not more, that had actually watched the whole thing. “Kelce’s comment was clearly tongue-in-cheek,” penned one. “I like how you can tell who actually watched the clip from these comments,” chimed in another.

The 2017 Eagles were kind of a Cinderella, surprise story with Nick Foles playing the role of Messiah out of nowhere and then immediately returning to mediocrity the next season. This 2024 team has the chance to become a dynasty. They’ve already knocked off the NFL’s most recent one.