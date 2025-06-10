Insider Details Deion Sanders’ “Unspecified Health Issue” as Coach Prime Rests in Texas Home Amid Summer Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their new campaign at the end of August, looking to build on a solid 9-4 finish from last season. Despite missing the playoffs, hopes are high that this year could be different. Like many top programs, the Buffs have already begun their summer camp preparations — but there’s one major absence that has everyone talking. Head coach Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime, is not in Boulder.

Advertisement

Instead, he’s staying at his ranch in Texas, and his absence is due to health reasons. While the exact nature of the issue hasn’t been disclosed, reports have described it as an “unspecified health concern.” Naturally, this has sparked concern and speculation among fans and media alike. Questions are swirling: How serious is it? Will he return before the season? What does this mean for the team?

Deion Sanders Jr. tried to ease the worry during a recent livestream, saying his father is “feeling well” and will personally address the matter soon. But for now, there is no official timeline for his return to Colorado.

Coach Prime’s health history only heightens the concern. In recent years, he’s battled serious medical complications, including life-threatening blood clots that led to the amputation of two toes and multiple surgeries — 16 in total — to stabilize the condition. That ordeal lasted nearly two years. It’s unclear whether this latest issue is related or if something new has surfaced.

Buffs insider Kevin Borba offered insight into the situation, emphasizing that Sanders’ health must be the top priority. Football can wait — recovery comes first. Borba expressed hope that the issue only requires rest, which is reportedly what Coach Prime is doing now from his Texas home.

Still, the season doesn’t stop. Life — and football — moves on. Naturally, fans are anxious about what lies ahead if Deion remains sidelined into the fall. The presence of a head coach, especially one as influential and magnetic as Sanders, is crucial for a team’s success. But according to Borba, the Buffaloes are in good hands.

“As a Colorado fan, you do feel a little concerned in the sense of like you want your HC to be there. But at the end of the day, Deion Sander’ staff is equipped to handle this without him. That’s the worst-case scenario. Deion Sanders has Pat Shurmur on his staff, he has Robert Livingston, Warren Sapp, Marshall Faulk, and so many more people on his staff. If push comes to shove, the program would be in good hands. They are experienced enough to manage this.”

If Sanders is unable to return by the season opener, Colorado is in a position to operate smoothly without him, at least temporarily. Practices are running efficiently, the players are locked in, and the staff remains highly coordinated.

Still, all eyes and hearts are with Deion. Amid the speculation and strategic planning, one thing should remain at the forefront for fans and everyone involved with the program: Coach Prime’s health. That’s what matters most right now.

The coaching staff may have to handle everything without Coach Prime for the foreseeable future, as his current health situation appears to be quite serious. During an appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast, Deion Sanders revealed that he’s been battling a significant health issue, so much so that he has already lost 14 pounds. While the specifics remain unclear, it’s evident that this isn’t something minor. At this point, all anyone can do is hope for the best, keep him in their thoughts, and pray for a full and speedy recovery.