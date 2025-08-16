“You Can Play Fast, but Not in a Hurry”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Weigh In on Cam Ward’s Preseason Performances

As the clear number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one might have expected Cam Ward to dominate offseason headlines. But that hasn’t been the case. Whether due to his low-key nature or because he plays for the Tennessee Titans, many fans hadn’t heard much from the No. 1 pick until his preseason debut last week.

Ward was solid in that first outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a three-and-out on his opening possession, he got another chance on the next drive and responded with an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive. Ward went 5-for-6 for 67 yards on the drive, including two conversions on third-and-long.

However, his numbers didn’t look quite as strong in his second preseason game against the Falcons on Friday. Ward completed his first pass for 35 yards (mostly YAC), but then threw four straight incompletions, leading to three punts and just one first down in three drives. Still, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and the crew on Nightcap were impressed with the rookie QB’s performance.

“Obviously, he was only 2-for-7, but there was a drop, Van Jefferson on that over route, that he should’ve had,” Johnson said.

“Look, that was a beautiful throw… That’s a very catchable ball, and it was a dime. Outside of that, he had a few drops, but other than that, it was good… He was the same. Calm, poised, in control of everything, and he made good decisions with the ball,” he added.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe also criticized wideout Van Jefferson for dropping what appeared to be a fairly catchable ball. But, he agreed that despite the incompletions, Ward displayed positive traits like poise and patience.

“You can play fast, but not in a hurry. I think the thing is that you have more time than you think. And a lot of times rookies come in and they speed themselves up….. And it’s normally their second year, you’ve heard people say this all the time, ‘All of a sudden the game slowed down for me.’ And that’s what you want to have happen… I like Cam Ward, I like his poise, I thought he was very deliberate.”

The Titans are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, but they have quietly assembled a pretty decent group of weapons for the rookie QB.

Calvin Ridley is a proper WR1, wily veteran WR Tyler Lockett was a great offseason addition, Chig Okonkwo is a solid receiving tight end, and the backfield pairing of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears will keep the pressure off Ward and the passing game.

Ward and company will play their third and final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings next Friday at home in Nashville. It will be his first game in front of the home crowd, with the first two preseason games having come on the road.