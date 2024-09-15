With the Saints Scoring 44 Points, What Is the Most Points the Dallas Cowboys Have Allowed In a Game?

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up in front of quarterback Trey Lance (15) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints obliterated the Cowboys’ defense and it didn’t even look like a fair matchup in the first half of the game. Derek Carr’s offense scored in five consecutive drives making him and Alvin Kamara seemingly unstoppable.

On the offensive side, Dak Prescott struggled to keep up with the scoreboard with a lack of first downs. While on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys looked as vulnerable as the game progressed.

Although the Cowboys’ defense gave up 44 points by the end of the game, it wasn’t the worst loss in the franchise’s history. To etch their names at the top of this list of the Cowboys, the Saints had to score 11 more points.

The most points the Cowboys have ever given up in a game was in 1970 against the Vikings. The America’s Team gave up 54 points while scoring just 13 taking a disappointing loss.

That said, the game against the Saints was not very different apart from the fact that the defense contained Derek Carr by a fine margin in the second half. It was certainly a big upset and an embarrassment for Dak Prescott who has recently earned the highest-earning player tag.

Taking a 44-19 defeat at home was definitely a big hit to their reputation which was being thought to be of playoff caliber.

Biggest Humiliation Of the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys couldn’t come up with an answer to the Saints’ 35-point haul in the first half. Topping it off, Dak also threw two interceptions during the game which some believed could have been mitigated. That said, it wasn’t the most humiliating defeat the franchise has taken.

The Cowboys earned the name America’s Team in the ’70s which was followed by a decade of drought in the 80s. During that period, especially in 1985, the Bears had an unstoppable defense. So much so that they handed Jerry Jones‘ mighty team the biggest humiliation ever.

In 1985, the Cowboys lost to the Bears by 0-44. It was certainly a game that Jerry would want to remove from his history books. As for today, the Cowboys have plenty of time to prove themselves.

Furthermore, it is the perfect time for Dak Prescott to fulfill his side of the deal after becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player ever. Facing a loss like this, coming just a week after his new contract certainly attracted a lot of noise for the QB but he would have to get over this hump in week 3 when he will meet the Ravens, who are hungry for a win coming from a 0-2 start.