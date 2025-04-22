2025 NFL Draft: While Aubrey Hopes He Becomes a Cowboy, Ashton Jeanty Believes He Could Go No. 6 to the Raiders

Ashton Jeanty wouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name come draft day. Analysts and Scouts project him to go in the top ten of the draft as the former Boise State star is arguably the 3rd best player in the draft behind Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. All three are generational prospects. However, his destination still remains undetermined as of now.

As the draft draws closer, Ashton Jeanty sat down for a riveting conversation with Mike Florio—and it’s clear the Boise State standout has been paying close attention to the mock drafts. The Heisman runner-up believes the earliest he could come off the board is at No. 6 overall, with the Raiders being the most likely team to take him at that spot. Still, he acknowledged that another team could trade up to snag him.

As for his floor? Jeanty doesn’t see himself slipping past the 12th pick, which just so happens to belong to the Dallas Cowboys. When Florio playfully pretended to forget which team holds that pick, Jeanty couldn’t help but flash a big grin. The idea of landing in Dallas clearly excites him.

“I think the earliest I would go is number six. That’s my belief, and that would be the Raiders at that pick. I would say number 12. That would be the floor. That’s them Cowboys. Everybody around the city, hoping that I’m a Cowboy. I stay in Aubrey, Texas, with my friends right now, but obviously went to high school in Frisco.”

So, which team would likely land the Boise State Alum come draft day?

The Raiders are the current favorites to land him

The most obvious—and most fitting—landing spot for Ashton Jeanty is the Las Vegas Raiders. As they enter a full-blown rebuild, the team desperately needs offensive weapons, especially in the run game. Geno Smith can’t carry the offense alone, and a strong ground attack is essential if the Raiders hope to post a winning record next season.

Last year, Vegas finished dead last in rushing, averaging under 80 yards per game and tallying just 19 rushing touchdowns. Jeanty would be a significant upgrade over Alexander Mattison, who led the team with only 420 rushing yards.

It’s also a great fit for Jeanty because if there’s one thing Pete Carroll loves as much as defense, it’s running the football. The Boise State alum is built in a similar mold to Marshawn Lynch, who thrived under Carroll in Seattle, and could thrive in a similar role.

The Bears need a run game

If the Raiders somehow pass on Ashton Jeanty, his next potential destination could be Chicago. While the Bears might consider drafting a linebacker or bolstering their offensive line, the smartest move with their 9th overall pick would be selecting the Boise State standout.

Chicago ranked 26th in rushing last season, averaging just over 100 yards per game. Although D’Andre Swift had a solid year, he fell short of the 1,000-yard mark. New offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a strong advocate for a two-back system—the same approach he successfully used in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

A similar setup in Chicago would not only maximize Jeanty’s production but also support his career longevity.

Could the Cowboys get lucky?

Dallas desperately needs reinforcements in the trenches—on both sides of the ball. There are some solid linebackers and defensive tackles available in the first round, but when you commit $240 million to your quarterback, you also need to surround him with playmakers. That includes a reliable running back.

Dak Prescott needs a consistent ground game if the Cowboys hope to make the playoffs this season. In 2024, Dallas ranked 27th in rushing, averaging just 100 yards per game. The team moved on from Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, opting to bring in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

But both come with question marks—Williams with his injury history, and Sanders with his inconsistency. That’s why using the 12th overall pick on Ashton Jeanty would be a smart move. He could instantly elevate the offense and take pressure off Prescott.

Other teams, like the Broncos, are reportedly interested in Jeanty as well and could look to trade up.

If any team gets the chance to draft Ashton Jeanty, they should seize it without hesitation. He’s the kind of player who can elevate an entire organization. Jeanty brings more than just talent—he carries the right mindset, temperament, and leadership qualities. With a stacked résumé and a winner’s mentality, he’s a model athlete who would make a lasting impact not only on the field but also within the organization, the city, and the community around him.