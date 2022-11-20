HomeSearch

Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will The Wide Receiver Play Against The Saints On Sunday?

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Published Nov 20, 2022

Cooper Kupp

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the Los Angeles Rams, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, have had average health ratings. The Rams were defeated by the Cardinals last Sunday, and along with the defeat, they added another name to their injury list: wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp left in the fourth quarter against Cardinals and did not return. Though reports indicate that the defending triple-crown winner at receiver avoided a worst-case scenario, the injury could sideline him for some time for the Rams.

Kupp will require surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, according to Rams coach Sean McVay. This will be a tightrope procedure, which anatomically mimics the syndesmosis ligament in a healthy ankle and uses strong sutures to stabilize the ankle while allowing some movement

Also ReadTom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Cooper Kupp Injury Update

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kupp could be out for “several weeks.” Recovery from this kind of surgery takes four to six weeks. This could lean toward the 5–6 week return window due to the forces placed on the ankle of such a high-impact player when pivoting, jumping, and cutting.

There’s a chance Kupp won’t play again until the 2023 season, given how the Rams have performed this year. Kupp was on track for another outstanding campaign before suffering an ankle injury in Week 10 as he led the Rams with 75 receptions, 812 yards, and six touchdowns.

The defending Super Bowl champions’ offence, which heavily depends on Kupp’s performance, would suffer a serious setback if he were to go down for even a brief period of time. As of Week 10, Kupp had 35.7 percent of the Rams’ receptions, which was the highest percentage in the NFL.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire

About the author
Suyash Deep Sinha

Suyash Deep Sinha

Suyash Deep Sinha is an NFL writer and sports enthusiast who is always watching and thinking about sports, particularly NFL and cricket. He began watching NFL in high school and became interested after learning that several WWE superstars are somehow connected to NFL. He is also a theatre actor, writer, and movie buff who enjoys trekking and dancing and is a proactive person. He enjoys horseback riding and cooking in his spare time. Reading is also one of his favorite pastimes.

Read more from Suyash Deep Sinha