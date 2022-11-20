Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will The Wide Receiver Play Against The Saints On Sunday?

This season, the Los Angeles Rams, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, have had average health ratings. The Rams were defeated by the Cardinals last Sunday, and along with the defeat, they added another name to their injury list: wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp left in the fourth quarter against Cardinals and did not return. Though reports indicate that the defending triple-crown winner at receiver avoided a worst-case scenario, the injury could sideline him for some time for the Rams.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday vs. the Cardinals, per one source. Another familiar with his prognosis said it “doesn’t sound good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

Kupp will require surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, according to Rams coach Sean McVay. This will be a tightrope procedure, which anatomically mimics the syndesmosis ligament in a healthy ankle and uses strong sutures to stabilize the ankle while allowing some movement

Cooper Kupp Injury Update

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kupp could be out for “several weeks.” Recovery from this kind of surgery takes four to six weeks. This could lean toward the 5–6 week return window due to the forces placed on the ankle of such a high-impact player when pivoting, jumping, and cutting.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR, per HC Sean McVay. Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

There’s a chance Kupp won’t play again until the 2023 season, given how the Rams have performed this year. Kupp was on track for another outstanding campaign before suffering an ankle injury in Week 10 as he led the Rams with 75 receptions, 812 yards, and six touchdowns.

The defending Super Bowl champions’ offence, which heavily depends on Kupp’s performance, would suffer a serious setback if he were to go down for even a brief period of time. As of Week 10, Kupp had 35.7 percent of the Rams’ receptions, which was the highest percentage in the NFL.

