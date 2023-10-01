“He’s Unflappable”: Proud Dad Deion Sanders Lauds Resilient Son Shedeur After a Near Miss Attempt On USC

The first half certainly reminded the Buffs fans of their tragic week against Oregon when they were trailing by 27 points. But in the second half of the game, Deion Sanders and his team decided enough was enough. They took no time to fire on all cylinders in order to get a win against the eighth-rank USC. Though they came up short by a seven-point margin, Coach Prime could not be more proud of his team, especially his son Shedeur Sanders.

In his post-game press conference, via. CFB on FOX, the NFL legend addressed how proud he was as a coach and as a dad to watch Shedeur and his team not give up, until the very last minute of the game against a team led by the Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams. However, Shedeur as a true sportsman admitted that a loss was a loss and there were no moral victories to find.

Deion Sanders Lauds Shedeur Sanders For His Resilience

Deion, though not happy with the result, but he certainly felt proud after he saw his team come together in the second half. “He’s unflappable,” Sanders said. “And he’s very wise and understanding of what he sees out there in the field. He thinks a multitude of things through, but he’s a dynamic athlete and a dynamic young man. I’m proud to be his father — and his coach.”

With the entire nation locked in Shedeur took the pledge that he was not going to give the fans a recap of their game against Oregon. Just like that the entire team stepped up at a time of need. With Miller on the offense who recorded seven catches for a whopping 196 yards and a touchdown to freshman and five-star recruit cornerback, Cormani McClain who made the Heisman favorite Caleb Williams sweat it out until the end of the game.

Colorado was 21.5 points underdog heading into the game, and things were certainly not looking at their favor but it is Coach Prime’s team after all and they proved it. “You’ve got to be crazy,” Sanders said, “If you can’t see the direction that we’re headed.” It is almost certain that by the next transfer portal, Colorado will be a standout team after Prime brings in beefy linemen to complement his star players.

Coach Prime Feels They Could Have Tied the Game

Shedeur came up seven points short of a game-tying drive as they ran out of time. However, judging by the writ and resilience of his players, Coach Prime was certain that the result would have been different had they gotten the ball last. “If we would have gotten that ball last we were going to go down there and score,” Prime said early on during his post-game conference.

With this, Colorado cleared two of their biggest hurdles of the season and ended the sprint of adversity on a positive note. They go on to meet Arizona State (1-4) on the road next week and it’s believed that the Deion Sanders’ team will be the dominant force on the field.