Tom Brady, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian were part of $742 billion loan write off along with other multi-millionaire celebrities

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back. For now at least, Brady will be troubling NFL defenses for another season. His ‘unretirement’ news came with great joy for NFL fans all around.

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady’s stunning return to NFLhttps://t.co/AuvEJAN6kJ pic.twitter.com/zVbM6lgqMp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and other celebrities were part of massive loan write off

During the Covid-19 pandemic, employment became a massive problem. Companies weren’t making the same money they used to, and as a result, they had to lay off workers left and right. It was a brutal time for the economy.

The Paycheck Protection Program is a $953 billion business loan which Donald Trump established in 2020 to help businesses, self-employed workers, and non-profit organizations pay their workers.

Several big names took loans from the PPP during this time including Tom Brady with his TB12 company, Kanye West with Yeezy LLC, Jay-Z, Khloe Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon.

However, many of these billionaires and multi-millionaires had their loans forgiven. Out of 11.5 million loans given out for a total of $793 billion, $742 billion was forgiven.

The exact values for some people are available too. For example, Tom Brady received $960,855 for 80 jobs which was completely written off. Khloe Kardashian received $1,245,405 for Good American LLC.

Kanye West took out $2,363,585 and Jay-Z pulled $2,106,398.

