“You can’t half-a** anything with Tom Brady”: Mike Evans says there’s no messing around with the NFL GOAT who’s now at 100k passing yards

Tom Brady is one of the fiercest competitors you’ll find in all of sports, and if you play with him, there’s no messing around as per Mike Evans.

Evans and Brady have only been playing together for about one and a half seasons, but that’s been enough time for Evans to realize just what you’re getting when you play with Tom Brady. Evans has been one of Brady’s top targets in their time together along with receiver Chris Godwin, hauling in a 1,000 yard season last year and on pace to do the same this year too.

Chris Godwin has been the Buccaneers’ top receiver this year, but that doesn’t take away from Evans’ immense value. Evans’ big frame and excellent hands make him an elite red-zone target. He has 10 touchdowns on the year already with five games left to play.

Mike Evans makes it clear there’s no messing around with Tom Brady

How great has Brady been over his career? Well, you’ve probably heard all about it, but he’s the all time leader in passing yards, both in the regular season and playoffs, he’s the all time leader in passing touchdowns, and his seven Super Bowl victories are more than any NFL team.

His combined regular season and postseason passing yard total also exceeds 100,000 (counting college), the only player to do so. He’s passed for 82,975 yards in the regular season and 12,449 in the playoffs, and 5,351 yards in college for a total of 100,775 yards. The next closest is Drew Brees at 97,516 yards.

That gap is incredible, and it’s only set to get bigger and bigger as Brady has made no clear intentions of when he’s going to retire. The Buccaneers quarterback just keeps on going and going. He was also recently named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

Mike Evans made sure to give his Hall of Fame quarterback his dues for the award and also spoke up on the kind of teammate Brady is.

“He puts in the work, and he makes sure we’re all putting in the work,” said Evans. “You can’t half-a** anything with Tom, and that’s why he’s been so great.”

Tom Brady currently leads the league in passing yards and touchdown and has the Buccaneers at 9-3, making him the favorite for the NFL MVP at this point in the year. When will this man stop?

